Michael Chandler Dismisses Dustin Poirier’s “Fake” Description

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has shut down Dustin Poirier’s notion of being “fake” ahead of their UFC 281 grudge match.

Chandler and Poirier will meet in the UFC Octagon tonight at UFC 281. The two former lightweight title challengers are vying for another potential title shot with a victory.

Chandler vs. Poirier, on paper, figures to be one of the most highly anticipated three-round fights in recent memory. The two sluggers have been a part of some of the most entertaining battles in UFC history.

Chandler and Poirier have had a complicated buildup to their fight. While the two of them respect one another as fighters, they’ve had several heated face-to-faces, including a near cageside brawl at UFC 276 earlier this year.

Following the viral incident, Chandler and Poirier sat down with Daniel Cormier in an attempt to settle their differences. Poirier accused Chandler of being a phony following some dismissive comments he’s made about Poirier’s standing in the division.

Poirier also dismissed Chandler as not being a fight worth competing in following a win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Ahead of their grudge match, Chandler has opened up on his back-and-forths with Poirier.

Michael Chandler Hits Back At Dustin Poirier’s Character Assessment

During a recent interview with MMA On Point, Chandler dismissed Poirier’s take that he isn’t genuine.

“There’s the difference right there. He calls me a different person. I’m not a different person,” Chandler said. “My opinion of you has changed, just like your opinion of me has changed because we have said things about each other. I’m not a different person. I wasn’t one person in Abu Dhabi or one person at that Bellator event. I was that one person with that opinion of you at that time and then opinions of people change.

“I would’ve said the exact same thing to you in-person as I did in interviews after he said that, ‘If the UFC wants me to fight Michael Chandler, I’d rather just sell hot sauce.’ To me, that’s not indicative of someone who says, ‘We’re cordial, we’re nice, we’re talking, and we’re chopping it up.”

Chandler then addressed their dust-up while spectators at UFC 276.

“That’s what he was saying basically, ‘You’re fake.’ That’s not true. My opinion of you at the Bellator event and my opinion of you in the stand at Abu Dhabi at weigh-ins was different than it was later on after you said the certain things you said. It doesn’t matter, man. We’re gonna settle the score very soon.”

While their opinions of each other aren’t 100% cordial, Poirier and Chandler are two of the biggest UFC fan favorites. They often are involved in exciting wars, as evidenced by Chandler’s fight with Justin Gaethje last year.

With a potential title shot on the line, there’s no love lost between Poirier and Chandler, who are both vying for a shot at capturing the lightweight throne.

