Michael Chandler: ‘Dustin Poirier Is Losing Sleep’ Over Fouls, Not Me

Michael Chandler has no time for Dustin Poirier‘s comments on alleged fouls and is moving past their rivalry.

After the UFC 281 war between Chandler and Poirier was one of the most exciting fights of the year, with the Louisiana native earning the submission win, but that was not the biggest story coming out of the fight.

Instead, there was a ton of focus on accusations that Poirier made immediately after the fight and reiterated in the days since that the former Bellator champion tried to fishhook him and hit him in the back of the head.

Michael Chandler Is Moving On

With this post-fight narrative being a bit on the aggressive side, some have wondered if the rivalry between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier is actually over. The two had gone back and forth between showing respect and talking trash during the lead-up to the fight, and with visceral accusations being flung around, it seems like there is still some beef between the two.

If this is the case, Chandler says that the bad feelings are only on the side of Poirier. Speaking with Brett Okamoto, the former Bellator champion explained that he has no ill will towards Poirier, even if he insists on spreading the idea that “Iron” Mike is a dirty fighter.

“I will lose zero sleep over Dustin Poirier, I’ll tell you that much. I can tell you this right now, Dustin Poirier’s losing a lot more sleep over me than I am of him,” Chandler said. “If he wants to go out there and push a narrative that I’m a dirty fighter, that’s cool. Him and all seven people out there who think that, that’s fine. I could care less. The vast majority and share of the mixed martial arts community knows exactly who I am, and they will continue to stand steadfast that I’m a guy who does things right.”

While it is nice to see that Michael Chandler is not harboring any bad feelings towards Dustin Poirier, it would be fun to see these two matched up again at some point down the line. They offer the kind of stylistic matchup that is fun to watch, even without beef.

