Michael Chandler: I Still May Be One Fight Away From Title Shot

Michael Chandler is interested in a trilogy with free agent Eddie Alvarez but is laser-focused on another shot at UFC gold.

Chandler lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 last Saturday. It was a back-and-forth war that met high expectations, with Poirier securing a late submission victory.

Chandler remains one of the biggest lightweight UFC fan favorites after his recent battles in the Octagon. His scraps with Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Poirier show that he’s one of the most exciting personalities in the sport.

Chandler remains fixated on another title shot after losing to Oliveira at UFC 262. He’s also long teased a fight against Conor McGregor, who is expected to return next year.

Chandler and Alvarez had two of the most exciting fights in Bellator history during their respective stints in the promotion. Alvarez went on to eventually become a UFC lightweight champion, although his best days might be behind him.

Michael Chandler Explains Lack Of Immediate Interest In Eddie Alvarez Trilogy

Bellator

During his UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Chandler addressed the chances of a trilogy happening with Alvarez.

“So I love the idea of that fight,” Chandler said. “I mean, obviously, I’m not throwing in the towel here by any means. I still think I’m one fight away from still being possibly called up for the title shot. But at this point, I need to get another win inside the top 5 or top 3 and we’ll see.”

While Chandler has lost three of his last four, all three losses have come against former interim or unified UFC lightweight champions. Before his loss to Poirier, he finished Tony Ferguson with a vicious front kick at UFC 274.

It didn’t take long for Chandler’s former two-time opponent Alvarez to pitch the trilogy on social media.

Hey brother @MikeChandlerMMA @ufc I Think it’s time for round 3 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼🔪🔪🔪 Rest up Champ then give these Fans what they want . — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) November 15, 2022

“Hey brother [Michael Chandler, UFC] I Think it’s time for round 3,” Alvarez tweeted Monday. “Rest up Champ then give these Fans what they want.”

Although both sides share some interest in a third matchup, UFC President Dana White shut down the idea during his UFC 281 post-fight press conference.

Chandler has also been called out by another lightweight contender, Mateusz Gamrot, for his next Octagon appearance. Both fighters are coming off of losses, with Gamrot falling to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280.

Alvarez parted ways with ONE Championship after a long hiatus from competition. He last fought and lost to Ok Rae Yoon at ONE on TNT 4 in April 2021.

Alvarez has also teased a potential return to Bellator, which would axe the idea of a trilogy with Chandler. Leading up to UFC 281, Chandler signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC.

Chandler wants redemption and another shot at the UFC lightweight title. While an Alvarez trilogy is enticing, it may not make sense when it comes to his title aspirations.

Do you think Michael Chandler could still be one fight away from a second UFC title shot?

