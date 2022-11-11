Michael Chandler Names What Dustin Poirier Won’t Be “Ready For”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler expects upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier to learn some new things about his skill set at UFC 281.

While two title fights sit atop this weekend’s pay-per-view card, with Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight gold against Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza putting the strawweight belt on the line opposite Zhang Weili, significant attention will be on the pairing set to provide the appetizer for the championship showdowns.

In the third bout of the main card, elite top-five 155lbers Chandler and Poirier will collide in a matchup that certainly has Fight of the Night written all over it, and maybe even Fight of the Year should both men throw down like they have in the past.

In the mind of Chandler, a victory should be enough to secure him a second title shot inside the Octagon. “Iron” has competed just four times under the UFC banner to date, but he certainly hasn’t failed to make an impact, knocking Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson out, and featuring in memorable wars against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira.

Chandler, a former three-time Bellator champion, believes he consistently surprises his opponents with certain attributes, and he expects UFC 281 to be no different on that front.

Chandler Expects Poirier To Be Surprised Inside The Cage

During an interview with former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier ahead of this Saturday’s event at Madison Square Garden, Chandler assessed the advantages he often has over his opponents.

As well as hard work and a desire to win, the #5-ranked lightweight contender hinted towards an element of surprise that often catches his rivals out come fight night.

“I truly believe that every guy I step in the cage against might beat me, but I guarantee that I’ve worked harder than them, I guarantee that I am tougher, and I guarantee that I’m gonna fight just as hard, if not harder, “Chandler said. “I think, in typical me fashion, I’m gonna get in his face.

“Guys aren’t quite ready for my speed, my power, my quickness… I’ve trained that way. I think eventually we lose power and speed, but I’ve continuously gained speed because that’s how I’ve trained,” Chandler continued. “When I grab a hold of people too, the power when I pick people up and slam them.”

With that in mind, Chandler will look to shock Poirier with his power and speed when the cage door gets locked behind them inside the iconic MSG this Saturday night.

This fight could be the Fight of the Year! 😍



💎 Dustin Poirier 🆚 Mike Chandler 💪



Who you got? POLL below 👇#UFC281 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 pic.twitter.com/kIz3DsZ8wB — #UFC281 on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 10, 2022

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 281, Michael Chandler or Dustin Poirier?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.