Michael Chandler Pleads With Conor McGregor To Re-Enter USADA Pool

Michael Chandler is already looking forward to his next potential fight against superstar Conor McGregor following UFC 281.

Chandler lost to former title challenger Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 on Saturday. After a promising start to the fight, his volume slowed as the fight went on and Poirier submitted him in Round 3.

Chandler, despite losing three of his last four, has emerged as one of the biggest UFC fan favorites of the lightweight division. All three of his losses in the Octagon have come against former UFC interim and unified titleholders.

As Chandler’s stock has risen, he’s expressed a profound interest in a fight with McGregor. He continues to play the waiting game as McGregor nears a return and works his way back into the USADA testing pool.

McGregor will need to be in the pool for 6 months before being deemed eligible to return to action. Despite this obstacle, Chandler remains politely persistent when it comes to a clash with the former two-division champion.

Michael Chandler Urges Conor McGregor To Come Back To His First Love

During his UFC 281 post-fight press conference, Chandler made his latest pitch for a fight with McGregor.

“I don’t think I’m the easiest fight that he could take, but I do think that I’m the biggest fight that he could take,” Chandler said. “I think Conor McGregor stepping back in the Octagon does big numbers no matter what. But he and I step inside the Octagon, we do staggering numbers. I do think that. And I respect him, will love to see him come back. Maybe I’m the guy he comes back and fights.”

McGregor has teased a return to the UFC since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. He suffered a nasty leg break and has been recovering ever since.

A move to welterweight seems to be the likely stipulation for McGregor’s fighting return, which Chandler is happy to oblige. In the meantime, Chandler urges McGregor to get back in the testing pool and sign on the dotted line.

“Yeah, get on it, man,” Chandler said to McGregor. “We all know that fighting is his first love. Exactly six years ago today, November 12, 2016, he became the double-champ and he apologized to absolutely nobody, and it was absolutely awesome. He’s a legend in the sport, man. He’s the biggest name in the sport.

“It was bad enough we had to compete with Bentleys and Bugattis and boats, and $100 million whiskey companies. Now, we gotta compete with the silver screens and bright lights of Hollywood, man. But come back to your first love, Conor. Step inside the Octagon with me.”

Chandler’s ongoing compliments of McGregor don’t take away from the excitement surrounding a potential fight. Chandler, a veteran of legendary Octagon scraps, promises an exciting challenge to McGregor.

A Chandler vs. McGregor fight would also put two fighters in desperate need of a victory against one another. A high-stakes matchup could garner significant pay-per-view revenue and makes sense for both sides.

