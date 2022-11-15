Top-10 Lightweight Challenges Michael Chandler To “War”

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler has been called out just days after his last fight at UFC 281.

Chandler lost to Dustin Poirier in a ‘Fight of the Night’ award-winning scrap at UFC 281 last weekend. After putting Poirier in early trouble, his high volume faded as the fight went on and Poirier submitted him in Round 3.

Chandler, despite losses in three of his last four fights, remains a key part of the lightweight title picture. He still is fighting toward another shot at UFC gold after losing to Charles Oliveira for the belt at UFC 262.

Chandler has proven to take on all challengers in the Octagon, and he has a willing contender that may help get him back into the title conversation with a win.

Mateusz Gamrot Calls Out Michael Chandler

In a recent tweet, Mateusz Gamrot volunteered to be Chandler’s next adversary in the Octagon.

Hey @MikeChandlerMMA if you still wanna be counted as a title contender, let’s make a war at spring and see who’s the better wrestler 🔥

Winner is going up!

Enjoy your well deserved rest for now 👊 @ufc @seanshelby @MMAJunkie @arielhelwani — Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) November 15, 2022

Gamrot, like Chandler, is looking to get back in the win column following a loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280. Before the defeat to Dariush, he won four straight over the likes of Arman Tsarukyan and Diego Ferreira.

In addition to his title aspirations, Chandler continues to try to lure Conor McGregor for a fight for the Irish star’s return. McGregor envisions a return to the Octagon sometime next year.

If Chandler wants to stay active amidst McGregor’s ongoing absence, a fight with Gamrot could make sense for both sides.

What do you think about Mateusz Gamrot’s callout of Michael Chandler?