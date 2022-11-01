Mike Perry Names “Intriguing” Option For Next Fight 

Former UFC welterweight and current BKFC star Mike Perry has his eyes on a showdown with one of combat sports’ biggest names.

After nothing but wins since departing the Octagon, Perry is looking to continue his success with another notable matchup next time out.

So far, Perry has rebounded from his 1-4 form in the UFC by having his hand raised three times, once under the Triad Combat banner and twice in BKFC competition.

Now, having narrowly outpointed Bellator star Michael Page last time out, “Platinum” Perry is on the lookout for more opportunities.

Opportunities are in route, stay ready. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 11, 2022

And what could be more notable than marking the first post-UFC opponent for MMA superstar Nate Diaz?

Perry Hopes To Be Diaz’s First Post-UFC Opponent

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, Perry was asked what he’s looking at next in his career.

While he noted that there are multiple paths available to him, the one that intrigues him the most takes him towards Stockton’s Diaz.

“Definitely the Nate Diaz fight is a big, intriguing fight for me, and for a lot of fans,” Perry said. “No matter what you choose or what ideas you have in life, someone’s gonna agree, someone’s gonna disagree. I think that’s a great fight… I could fight anyone. I’ve been calling out big names.”

“Platinum” has one fight left on his current BKFC deal, and the promotion’s president David Feldman even named Diaz as the “dream” opponent for Perry. He also noted that his organization will do everything possible to draw Diaz into a bare-knuckle fight.

As well as his latest remarks, Perry has previously expressed a desire to clash with Diaz on social media, raising his hand as an individual who fits the former UFC vet’s search for “real fights.”

Interestingly, both men also appear somewhat in the running to share the ring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. While Perry has trained with the Cleveland native in the past and called him out, talk of Diaz facing Paul has existed throughout 2022.

And following the former Disney star’s victory over Anderson Silva this past weekend, Diaz was the subject of a callout post-fight. The Stockton native’s entourage also got involved in a scuffle with members of Paul’s team backstage.

Would you like to see Mike Perry and Nate Diaz collide?

