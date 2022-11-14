Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Pay Homage To ‘Ear Bite’ With Cannabis Collab

Boxing legends and former rivals Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield are taking their new friendship to the business world.

Tyson and Holyfield are launching a new product called ‘Mike Bites’ as a part of Tyson’s TYSON 2.0 cannabis line. The edibles will remind cannabis fans and boxing fans alike of one of the most iconic moments in boxing history.

Tyson and Holyfield squared off twice in the boxing ring, although their 1997 rematch ended after an abrupt infraction. In an act of frustration, Tyson chewed off a piece of Holyfield’s ear during a clinch, resulting in an immediate disqualification.

Now, Tyson and Holyfield are teaming up with ear-shaped edibles that appear partially bitten off, similar to their infamous incident.

Mike Tyson & Evander Holyfield Continue To Put Their Bad Blood To Rest

Tyson and Holyfield announced the new product in a joint commercial on Monday, as you can watch below.

It’s the time of the y(ear) that brings people together. 👂🏾🥊 Shop the Delta 8 Holy Ears collection at https://t.co/ktPFTTl2rL now! @itstyson20 @holyfield pic.twitter.com/ZESidPvVAf — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 14, 2022

Years after their boxing rematch, Tyson apologized to Holyfield during a joint interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show. The two not only have buried the hatchet to their boxing rivalry but have also become good friends.

Tyson’s cannabis company name, TYSON 2.0, signifies a new beginning in the former heavyweight champion’s life. Once thought of as an erratic sports star in and out of the ring, he’d found peace in his life as he’s discussed in various interviews.

Holyfield returned to the ring in a short-notice exhibition fight against Vitor Belfort last year, losing in a first-round knockout. He hasn’t hinted at a return since, though discussions regarding a trilogy with Tyson have been loosely expressed.

Tyson and Holyfield’s friendship shows that the most heated of rivals can put their differences aside and create something meaningful from their animosity.

What do you think about the Mike Tyson/Evander Holyfield cannabis collaboration?