Misfits Boxing 3 Live Results and Highlights: Hardy Decisions Rahman Jr.

Ex-UFC fighter Greg Hardy continued his recent foray into boxing when he stepped in to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on short notice as part of Misfits Boxing 3 on DAZN.

Rahman Jr. was originally scheduled to take on another former UFC fighter in Vitor Belfort, but the 45-year-old tested positive for COVID just a few days before the fight. While Hardy came in on short notice and only had a couple of boxing bouts under his belt, “The Prince of War” held a considerable size advantage when he stepped into the ring to face Rahman Jr.

Hardy wasn’t too out of place on the card in terms of his boxing experience, as many of the scheduled fights were between social media personalities that also lacked extensive boxing records.

In addition to Rahman Jr. vs. Hardy, the card also included bouts between Nurdeen “Deen the Great” Shabazz and Walid “Sharks” Muhsein as well as former college football player and reality TV star Chase DeMoor taking on former MMA fighter Josh Brueckner.

You can check out the highlights from Misfits Boxing 3 below followed by the quick results!

Malcolm Minikon def. Nick Joseph

Brandon Buckingham def. Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino

Thomas “Faze Temperr” Oliveira def. PJ “Overtflow” Brittain

Kenny “King Kenny” Ojuederie def. Dakota “DK Money” Miller

Greg Hardy def. Hasim Rahman Jr.

Josh Brueckner def. Chase DeMoor

All OVER, @BruecknerJosh gets the win after the second round but there's still verbals 👀@MisfitsBoxing | https://t.co/fmB3r56sQV pic.twitter.com/s3KfQIIzm5 — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) November 20, 2022

Nurdeen “Deen The Great” Shabazz def. Walid “Sharks” Muhsein

Misfits Boxing 3 Main Card (DAZN)

Nurdeen “Deen The Great” Shabazz def. Walid “Sharks” Muhsein via TKO: R3, 1:55

Josh Brueckner def. Chase DeMoor via TKO (Corner Retirement): R2, 3:00

Greg Hardy def. Hasim Rahman Jr. via Unanimous Decision (39-36 x3)

Kenny “King Kenny” Ojuederie def. Dakota “DK Money” Miller via KO: R1, 1:34

Thomas “Faze Temperr” Oliveira def. PJ “Overtflow” Brittain via KO: R1, 0:30

Brandon Buckingham def. Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino via TKO: R1, 2:13

Malcolm Minikon def. Nick Joseph via Disqualification (Holding): R4, 1:40