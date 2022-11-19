Misfits Boxing 3 Live Results and Highlights

Ex-UFC fighter Greg Hardy will continue his recent foray into boxing when he steps in to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on short notice as part of Misfits Boxing 3 on DAZN.

Rahman Jr. was originally scheduled to take on another former UFC fighter in Vitor Belfort, but the 45-year-old tested positive for COVID just a few days before the fight. While Hardy is coming in on short notice and only has a couple of boxing bouts under his belt, “The Prince of War” will hold a considerable size advantage when he steps into the ring to face Rahman Jr.

Hardy won’t be too out of place on the card in terms of his boxing experience, as many of the scheduled fights are between social media personalities that also lack extensive boxing records.

In addition to Rahman Jr. vs. Hardy, the card also includes bouts between Nurdeen “Deen the Great” Shabazz and Walid “Sharks” Muhsein as well as former college football player and reality TV star Chase DeMoor taking on former MMA fighter Josh Brueckner.

You can check out the full fight card below, and be sure to check back here for all of the results and highlights from the event.

Misfits Boxing 3 Main Card (DAZN)

Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase DeMoor

Kenny “King Kenny” Ojuederie vs. Dakota “DK Money” Miller

Nurdeen “Deen The Great” Shabazz vs. Walid “Sharks” Muhsein

Malcolm Minikon vs. Nick Joseph

Thomas “Faze Temperr” Oliveira vs. PJ “Overtflow” Brittain

Brandon Buckingham vs. Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino