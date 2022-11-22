Paddy Pimblett Exchanges Words With Notorious Pro Wrestling Trash Talker

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has found himself in a beef with arguably the biggest trash talker in professional wrestling today.

Last weekend, AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) captured the promotion’s world championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey with a victory over Jon Moxley.

Since then, the already notorious villain has been even more rambunctious than usual, including cutting an ad-lib victory promo during the Full Gear post-show scrum and now biting off possibly more than he can chew by agreeing to a confrontation with one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars.

MJF & Paddy Pimblett Agree To Meet In London

Tuesday, MJF took to Twitter to share the following exchange he had with Pimblett recently, where the new AEW champion and “The Baddy” called one another’s bluff regarding a potential encounter in London.

See you around “baddy”. pic.twitter.com/vm4BG82TMg — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 22, 2022

In the first comment, Pimblett offered to “sort out” which of the two is more authentic by having a “real” fight. He also went on to write, “Oh, tell ur boss to sign me up when yous come to Fulham’s ground I be ready son.”

“hey bud. @aew has a show coming up in your neck of th woods. If you’re man enough I’ll gladly show you how real I am,” MJF responded.

Pimblett would respond by calling MJF a “spaceman” before ordering him to tell AEW owner Tony Khan to get in contact with UFC President Dana White to iron out the logistics.

“unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Connor (sic) McGregor talking, Will from strangers things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou See you in London,” was the last comment from the exchange shared by MJF.

As it happens, MJF’s invocation of Conor McGregor comes years after McGregor once was in something of a verbal dust-up with pro wrestling talent in the past. McGregor once roasted WWE legend John Cena (something Chael Sonnen inexplicably does on a daily basis on Twitter these days), and he also irked former WWE & UFC world champion Brock Lesnar with comments the Irishman made about the wrestling industry.

AEW is currently scheduled to make its London debut sometime in 2023. As for Pimblett, his next “real” fight is scheduled next month at UFC 282 against Jared Gordon.

What do you make of this exchange between MJF and Paddy Pimblett?