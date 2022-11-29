MMA Community Reacts To Nate Diaz’s Official Free Agent Status

Nate Diaz’s free agency officially began on Tuesday as he was removed from the UFC roster following a long tenure with the promotion.

News of Diaz’s official release was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Diaz’s last UFC fight came at UFC 279 in a submission victory over Tony Ferguson. He was supposed to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event before Chimaev’s weight miss forced the UFC to swap opponents.

Diaz has no shortage of potential suitors for his next combat sports venture. He was rumored to be in talks with Bellator and also for a boxing fight with Jake Paul.

As Diaz talks with various promotions and ponders his next move, MMA Twitter said goodbye to Diaz following a series of memorable moments in the Octagon.

MMA Twitter Pays Homage To Nate Diaz After ‘Official’ UFC Release

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the official start of Diaz’s free agency.

I’m ready to see Nate Diaz Vs Jake Paul! For real!!!! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) November 29, 2022

All my fondest memories of Nate's career involve slaps backstage or outside venues.



How will you remember Nate Diaz? https://t.co/jJTcaMV4PY — Rory. (@RawrEWreckz) November 29, 2022

The fact that MMA is now seeing some market relevant and/or talent relevant free agents (Diaz, Ngannou) is a new era.



The more follow their lead the better it will be for overall fighter pay. — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) November 29, 2022

Nate Diaz being removed from the roster feels like the end of an era to me. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) November 29, 2022

We lost a real one https://t.co/iDaknUaGpI — Dolito🇬🇼 (@Dolito96) November 29, 2022

Nate Diaz: *Gets removed from the UFC rankings and officially becomes a free agent*



Jake Paul: pic.twitter.com/ZOzCIrAN9O — Poirier & McGregor Fan (@ConorMcPoirier) November 29, 2022

Nate Diaz in a boxing ring just seems inevitable — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) November 29, 2022

Congratulations @NateDiaz209 ✨ The sky is the limit from here, I’m honored to continue watching your journey no matter where it takes you! Thank you for all of the excitement & REAL you brought to the UFC & being instrumental in turning me into a MMA fan for life ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/fqzXPjuxJw — SinCity_Sarah (@SinCity_Sarah) November 29, 2022

Maybe have Nate Diaz as a replacement for Dillon Danis? #ksivsdanis — Leon Wills (@LeonWills101) November 29, 2022

Nate Diaz should never be removed from anything. Ever. https://t.co/W8UVhbP2Md — JW (@joewatson24) November 29, 2022

Diaz could potentially re-sign with the UFC, although the chances of him immediately returning are unlikely. A trilogy with Conor McGregor could happen down the line if he re-joins the promotion.

Diaz called for his release for months after a delayed return to the Octagon. Before his win over Ferguson, he lost back-to-back fights to Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards in 2019 and 2021.

Diaz’s short-notice upset win over McGregor at UFC 196 propelled him to UFC stardom. After an up-and-down tenure at lightweight, he moved to welterweight for the McGregor fights and a win over Anthony Pettis.

Diaz’s UFC story may not be fully written, although the UFC community will miss the Stockton bad boy following his release. Fans will now look forward to his free agency decision.

What should be Nate Diaz’s next move?