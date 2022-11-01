Russian MMA Fighter Dies After Apparent Bout Of Food Poisoning

A Russian MMA fighter has passed away following a suspected bout of food poisoning.

33-year-old Alexander Pisarev, who trained out of Moscow’s Tomahawk team, is reported to have suddenly died late last month. The cause of death is currently unknown, but food poisoning has been named as a possibility.

Among the mixed reports, Russian news outlet Baza reported that Pisarev’s untimely passing was the result of opioid poisoning. But in contrast, the SHOT publication claimed that the 33-year-old died in his sleep just hours after consuming a watermelon.

Pisarev is said to have been taken to hospital alongside his wife after they both complained of abdominal pain shortly after eating the fruit. Igor Vladimirovich, the MMA fighter’s father who lived in an apartment with him and his wife, explained to SHOT that he found Pisarev unconscious after returning from walking their dog.

“I returned from a walk with the dog at about four o’clock and called my son to dinner. In response, silence. I went into the room – Alexander and his wife were sleeping. I came closer – and it turned out that my son was no longer breathing. His wife was also taken away in an ambulance.” (h/t Euro Weekly)

Pisarev’s father also insisted that his son had no known health problems.

While food poisoning deaths aren’t exactly common, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reports that there are more than 250 foodborne diseases, which contribute to 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths in the United States each year.

On a global scale, the numbers are significantly higher, with 420,000 deaths annually as a result of food poisoning, per the World Health Organization.

Pisarev Competed In Professional MMA Five Times

During his career in mixed martial arts, Pisarev competed under a number of promotional banners, including Absolute Championship Berkut and Fight Nights Global.

In his most recent outing, he fought on the Russian Cagefighting Championship’s “Road To PFL” card, which was part of the Professional Fighters League‘s International Qualifier Series. At the event, which took place in February 2020, Pisarev was submitted in 67 seconds by Maksim Usoyan.

Prior to that, Pisarev won three consecutive bouts, including an 18-second submission win against Miki Dzeltov and a knockout victory over Lui Xin Sheng.

Pisarev’s overall MMA record stands at 3-2, with his past accomplishments in combat sports including becoming a Moscow champion in hand-to-hand combat and grappling, as well as reaching the finals of the MMA European Championships.

An investigation into his mysterious death is underway.