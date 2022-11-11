MMA Fighter Webb Offers Free Training To Clean Up Colchester

MMA fighter James Webb isn’t happy about what he’s recently seen on the streets of his hometown in Colchester, England.

The 32-year-old is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Paddy McCorry at Cage Warriors 145 last weekend. That victory snapped a two-fight losing streak where he was finished by strikes in both bouts, but now Webb has turned his attention to issues in his local community.

The report from The Gazette details that Webb has serious concerns about recent acts of violence in Colchester that include people roaming the streets with machetes and women being robbed.

Even if he doesn’t intend to take the Kevin Holland approach in order to solve the issue, the 32-year-old knows that something needs to change.

“I am not trying to be a vigilante but I expect some changes because soon somebody is going to lose their life.”

“I Care About The People Of The Town”

It’s clear from Webb’s statements about Colchester’s recent rise in crime that the 32-year-old is passionate about the town and its people.

“I don’t want the streets of Colchester to be this way. It is a beautiful place with a lot of heritage but this seems to be getting tarnished,” Webb said. “I don’t know what film these people think they are living in, it feels like the town itself has gone downhill.”

Webb is a former Cage Warriors middleweight champion. (Dolly Clew/Cage Warriors)

The MMA fighter has challenged anyone in the area that wants to be a “gangster” to come by The Combat Institute in Stanway, which is the gym he operates. Webb is even willing to offer two weeks of free classes to anyone who shows up to the gym with a copy of the Gazette piece where he outlined his concerns about Colchester.

“I am passionate about inspiring physical and mental health because I care about the people of the town…The kids behind the problems need some sort of realization before something bad happens. If I can help them in any way, then I will.”

Following a 5-1 amateur career, Webb made his pro debut in 2017 with a submission win at British Challenge MMA 18. After losing his first fight in Cage Warriors, Webb capped off a five-fight win streak by claiming the promotion’s middleweight title in 2019.

What do you think of Webb’s plan to try and clean up Colchester by offering free MMA classes?