MMA News Roundup: Major PFL News, Gilbert Burns Update, & More

Good Morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Roundup! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Shane Burgos Pulls Out Of Marlon Moraes Fight

Shane Burgos, Credit: Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Unfortunately, Shane Burgos was forced to pull out of his PFL debut against Marlon Moraes at the PFL 2022 World Championships scheduled for November 25. The promotion is hoping to replace Burns and keep Moraes on the card.

Here is the updated lineup for the 2022 PFL World Championships.

Women’s Lightweight Championship Final: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight Championship Final: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Lightweight Championship Final: Stevie Ray vs. O. Aubin-Mercier

Light Heavyweight Championship Final: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Heavyweight Championship Final: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Welterweight Championship Final: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy

Marlon Moraes vs. TBA

Dakota Ditcheva vs. K. Corogenes

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

M. Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser

Gilbert Burns Responds To Neil Magny’s Callout, Provides Update On Return

Following his record-setting victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64, Neil Magny expressed interest in a potential fight with Gilbert Burns in order to put his grappling to the test.

Here is how Gilbert Burns responded to Magny’s callout:

Congrats @NeilMagny last time I heard @ufc said I have an opponent for 🇧🇷 if he doesn’t show up, we can dance I’m in 💯% to make this Fight happen! For now great finish and congrats on your record! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 6, 2022

“Congrats @NeilMagny last time I heard @ufc said I have an opponent for (Brazil) if he doesn’t show up, we can dance I’m 100% to make this fight happen! For now, great finish and congrats on your record!”

Saturday, Magny became the leader for the most welterweight wins in the UFC by recording his 20th in his submission victory over Rodriguez. As for Burns, he has continued to tease and lobby for a fight against Jorge Masvidal while Masvidal battles his legal issues. Could Masvidal be his opponent for January 21 in Brazil? Stay tuned.

Marina Rodriguez Issues Statement About UFC Vegas 64 Loss/Stoppage

In the UFC Vegas 64 main event, Marina Rodriguez lost to Amanda Lemos via third-round TKO. And as evident by her social media post after the fact, she was not in agreement with the referee’s stoppage.

You stopped too soon! 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

As a professional, I'm there to face a lot more, that's what I'm in this game !!!

It's part of the game, win, lose, in different situations!

We continue in our way!

Thank you all for the support and cheerleading! 🙏🏻#ufcvegas64 pic.twitter.com/ISkU4s66bp — Marina Rodriguez🇧🇷 (@wmmarz) November 6, 2022

“You stopped too soon! As a professional, I’m there to face a lot more, that’s what I’m in this game!!! It’s part of the game, win, lose, in different situations! We continue in our way! Thank you all for the support and cheerleading!”

This loss marked only the second time Rodriguez has suffered defeat in the UFC out of her 10 fights in the promotion.

Amanda Lemos Plans To Wait For Title Shot

After defeating Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos spoke to reporters and made her case for a title shot at Zhang Weili (h/t MMA Fighting)

Amanda Lemos

“I should be the next one in line,” Lemos told reporters via translator. “I’ll go back home, rest for a week go back in the gym, and just wait for the opportunity to be the next one for the title.”

Marina Rodriguez was the #3-ranked strawweight ahead of this past weekend’s bout with Lemos. With the win, Lemos is expected to occupy the top 5, however, she may be ranked at #4 below Jéssica Andrade since Andrade (currently ranked #4) defeated Lemos via first-round submission earlier this year.

Want to suggest a correction, provide feedback, or join the MMA News staff? Contact the editor at [email protected]!