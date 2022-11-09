MMA News Tracker: Joanna Jędrzejczyk Considering Return?

Good Morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Roundup! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk Having Second Thoughts About MMA Retirement?

(Zuffa LLC)

After getting knocked out in her rematch with Zhang Weili at UFC 275, Joanna Jędrzejczyk made the decision to retire from MMA, and she hasn’t looked back. Or, so we thought.

During a recent interview with BT Sport, Jędrzejczyk admitted that, as recently as two weeks ago, she was having second thoughts about her MMA retirement.

“Two weeks ago, I went crazy, man. I was calling my management; I was about to call Dana (White) and Hunter (Campbell) to bring me back,” Jędrzejczyk said. “Actually, I had this conversation with my coach Mike Brown and Dan Lambert, the owner of ATT. But it’s hard: sit, think, like, ‘You’ve done so much. Your legacy’s so big.”

Could this be the first sign that Joanna Jędrzejczyk will join the enormous list of professional fighters to unretire? Stay tuned, as MMA News will keep you updated should there be any actual traction regarding a potential Joanna Jędrzejczyk return.

Israel Adesanya Cries In Disappointment After Latest Victory

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Israel Adesanya has continued to be hit with criticism for his recent performances, including his most recent victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. Adesanya admits that the eerie “Undertaker” walkout did not match the way he envisioned the fight playing out.

Adesanya has continued to keep a good pokerface while being bludgeoned with criticism from many of his detractors, but behind the scenes, he revealed that he was his own biggest critic and that no one was more disappointed in his performance than he was. So much so that Adesanya admits to weeping backstage, in part because of how he felt about his performance (h/t MMA Mania).

“I don’t hold on to things — I let myself feel them, you know?” Adesanya said. “People try to deny things and block them. If you fight your emotions, they’ll get you later on. So, I feel it. I cried backstage. Me and Eugene hugged it out and he told me, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be fine.’ I was like, ‘Just give me a bourbon, I’ll be fine.’ So, I express it, feel it, and I let it go. It’s a good way to release emotions. It relaxes you.

“Just emotional … it’s a good way to release some emotions,” he later added. “What is it? Cortisol? Is it cortisol, or whatever, releases through tears as well. So, it relaxes you. It’s just a normal human function, I don’t know why we shame it.

“[I was] upset at myself for what I wanted to do,” Adesanya continued. “People mistake it. This is not about other people. This is about me. I did the Undertaker walkout and I had this Miyamoto Musashi mentality like I’m going to make him wait, because I don’t think it’s going to last long. Then I get there, and I’m a little bit frustrated during the fight trying to figure out how to take this guy.

“I’ve said it many times, his corner, wow, MMA Lab, beautiful, because they saved him,” Adesanya continued. “They’d see things I was setting up and call it and I’m just like, ‘F–k, OK, they can see that coming.’ So, they saved him a lot and he’s a good student for listening to them as well.

“For me, it was just the pressure I put on myself because it was International Fight Week,” he concluded. “I’m like ‘Damn, I want to f—-ing take this to the next level after I smoke this guy.’ And I felt like I didn’t smoke this guy, but I beat him quite easily. Easily. So for me … it’s the expectations I put on myself, that’s what.”

PFL Finds Replacement For Moraes/Burgos Bout

Sheymon Moraes

Shane Burgos had to pull out of his bout against Marlon Moraes at the 2022 PFL World Championships earlier this week. Now, fans know his replacement will be.

Sheymon Moraes (14-6) has agreed to step in to face Marlon Moraes. Sheymon has won three of his last four fights but most recently loss to Lance Palmer via unanimous decision at PFL 5.

Below, you can view the updated lineup for the 2022 PFL World Championships.

Women’s Lightweight Championship Final: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight Championship Final: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Lightweight Championship Final: Stevie Ray vs. O. Aubin-Mercier

Light Heavyweight Championship Final: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Heavyweight Championship Final: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Welterweight Championship Final: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes

Dakota Ditcheva vs. K. Corogenes

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

M. Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser

Want to suggest a correction, provide feedback, or join the MMA News staff? Contact the editor at [email protected]!