MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/30-11/5)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.
UFC Vegas 64 nearly managed its own Top 10 with a total of nine finishes from eleven fights. As entertaining as that event was, only one of the finishes managed to make this week’s list when put against some of the other top highlights from around the world.
Mexico’s Budo Sento Championship was the only promotion with more than one entry that made this edition of the Top 10, and the rest of the list is a unique batch that includes everything from huge slams to head kicks.
#10: Youssof Binate’s Dominant Debut
Youssof Binate needed less than 30 seconds to claim victory in his pro debut against Michael Peynaud at Ares FC 9 in Paris.
The Frenchman initially hurt Peynaud with a kick to the body before following up with a knee and punches to spoil the Israeli’s own pro debut.
#9: Polyana Viana Scores Her Fastest Finish
Polyana Viana has made a career out of earning first-round finishes, but her win against Jinh Yu Frey on the prelims of UFC Vegas 64 was quick even by her standards.
“Dam de Ferro” countered Frey with a left hook before storming forward with punches to stop the American in less than a minute.
#8: Davlatmand Chuponov Gets A Running Start
Davlatmand Chuponov made certain Roman Ogulchanskiy had no chance to return to his feet during their fight at ACA 147.
The 27-year-old dropped Ogulchanskiy before sprinting forward to land a huge left hand and follow-up strikes from mount.
#7: Luis Cerón Lands A Left Hook
Luis Cerón picked up his second-straight win when he stopped Derian Calzada in the first round of their featherweight bout in Mexico City.
“El Dragón” missed with a right hand but connected with a follow-up left hook that left Calzada unconcious on the canvas.
#6: Antonio Rodriguez Goes Under The Guard
Antonio Rodriguez threw a little bit of everything at Francisco Arellano before seeing an opening to end the fight at Budo Sento Championship 11.
“El Malilla” had Arellano covered up on the fence eating punches and elbows until a sharp kick to the stomach folded the 28-year-old.
#5: Haseeb Khetab’s Title-Winning Head Kick
Haseeb Khetab captured the Cage Wars amateur flyweight title when he knocked out Joe Nelson in the main event of Cage Wars 54.
The 21-year-old escaped being mounted before throwing up a kick that slept Nelson less than a minute into the fight.
#4: David Mambo Shakes The Canvas
David Mambo’s pro career got off to a violent start when he stopped Katiso Matime at EFC 99 in South Africa.
Matime attempted to secure a submission from his back only to have “The Hunter” stand up and return him to the canvas with a brutal slam.
#3: Ernest Sadykov Walks It Off
Enrest Sadykov started the first winning streak of his pro career when he knocked out Magomed Suleymanov at Eagle FC: Selection 5 Cup of Minin.
The Russian bantamweight landed a head kick that left Suleymanov stiff on the canvas as Sadykov casually walked away.
#2: Mantas Kondratavičius Takes Flight In Lithuania
Mantas Kondratavičius only needed one strike to drop Nicolai Garbuz in their fight for Lithuanian promotion King of Kings.
Kondratavičius immediately walked forward off the opening glove touch before timing a flying knee that he followed with hammer fists to end things in just over 10 seconds.
#1: Gocha Shainidze Slams Out Of A Submission
Gocha Shainidze found himself caught in a buggy choke at Georgian Fighting Championship 18 but never showed any intention of tapping.
The 20-year-old repeatedly slammed Harutyun Harutyunyan to the canvas until the Armenian was forced to let go.
