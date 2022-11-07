MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (10/30-11/5)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

UFC Vegas 64 nearly managed its own Top 10 with a total of nine finishes from eleven fights. As entertaining as that event was, only one of the finishes managed to make this week’s list when put against some of the other top highlights from around the world.

Mexico’s Budo Sento Championship was the only promotion with more than one entry that made this edition of the Top 10, and the rest of the list is a unique batch that includes everything from huge slams to head kicks.

#10: Youssof Binate’s Dominant Debut

Youssof Binate needed less than 30 seconds to claim victory in his pro debut against Michael Peynaud at Ares FC 9 in Paris.

Youssouf Binate knocks out Michael Peynaud in only 28 seconds with a teep to the liver, knee to the head, and GNP at ARES FC 9 pic.twitter.com/tzTw9HaKKi — Will (@ChillemDafoe) November 3, 2022

The Frenchman initially hurt Peynaud with a kick to the body before following up with a knee and punches to spoil the Israeli’s own pro debut.

#9: Polyana Viana Scores Her Fastest Finish

Polyana Viana has made a career out of earning first-round finishes, but her win against Jinh Yu Frey on the prelims of UFC Vegas 64 was quick even by her standards.

“Dam de Ferro” countered Frey with a left hook before storming forward with punches to stop the American in less than a minute.

#8: Davlatmand Chuponov Gets A Running Start

Davlatmand Chuponov made certain Roman Ogulchanskiy had no chance to return to his feet during their fight at ACA 147.

Davlatmand Chuponov drops Roman Ogulchanskiy then just assaults him for the first round TKO. That running follow up was crazy #ACA147 pic.twitter.com/mCizVvFEr8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 4, 2022

The 27-year-old dropped Ogulchanskiy before sprinting forward to land a huge left hand and follow-up strikes from mount.

#7: Luis Cerón Lands A Left Hook

Luis Cerón picked up his second-straight win when he stopped Derian Calzada in the first round of their featherweight bout in Mexico City.

“El Dragón” missed with a right hand but connected with a follow-up left hook that left Calzada unconcious on the canvas.

#6: Antonio Rodriguez Goes Under The Guard

Antonio Rodriguez threw a little bit of everything at Francisco Arellano before seeing an opening to end the fight at Budo Sento Championship 11.

“El Malilla” had Arellano covered up on the fence eating punches and elbows until a sharp kick to the stomach folded the 28-year-old.

#5: Haseeb Khetab’s Title-Winning Head Kick

Haseeb Khetab captured the Cage Wars amateur flyweight title when he knocked out Joe Nelson in the main event of Cage Wars 54.

Nasty head kick KO by Haseeb Khetab to win the Cage Wars flyweight title (amateur). Joe Nelson ducked right into it. Screaming commentary warning. #CageWars54 pic.twitter.com/Q743eTwCwB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 5, 2022

The 21-year-old escaped being mounted before throwing up a kick that slept Nelson less than a minute into the fight.

#4: David Mambo Shakes The Canvas

David Mambo’s pro career got off to a violent start when he stopped Katiso Matime at EFC 99 in South Africa.

Wild slam KO by David Mambo earlier at EFC 99. Head seemed to bounce right off the canvas into his own knee. #EFC99 pic.twitter.com/hWzVVV8Eqe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 3, 2022

Matime attempted to secure a submission from his back only to have “The Hunter” stand up and return him to the canvas with a brutal slam.

#3: Ernest Sadykov Walks It Off

Enrest Sadykov started the first winning streak of his pro career when he knocked out Magomed Suleymanov at Eagle FC: Selection 5 Cup of Minin.

Tremendo patadon en Eagle FC: Selection 5 Cup of Minin! pic.twitter.com/VEEe3qm62x — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 30, 2022

The Russian bantamweight landed a head kick that left Suleymanov stiff on the canvas as Sadykov casually walked away.

#2: Mantas Kondratavičius Takes Flight In Lithuania

Mantas Kondratavičius only needed one strike to drop Nicolai Garbuz in their fight for Lithuanian promotion King of Kings.

Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Nicolai Garbuz pic.twitter.com/OeFEOayZpm — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) November 5, 2022

Kondratavičius immediately walked forward off the opening glove touch before timing a flying knee that he followed with hammer fists to end things in just over 10 seconds.

#1: Gocha Shainidze Slams Out Of A Submission

Gocha Shainidze found himself caught in a buggy choke at Georgian Fighting Championship 18 but never showed any intention of tapping.

TKO1 de Gocha Shainidze, asi se defiende un buggy choke! #GFC18 pic.twitter.com/O5IgGWG5nm — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) November 5, 2022

The 20-year-old repeatedly slammed Harutyun Harutyunyan to the canvas until the Armenian was forced to let go.

Want to catch up on previous installments of The MMA News Top 10 Finishes of the week?! You can do so right here!