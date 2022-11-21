MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (11/13–11/19)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

Last week’s loaded MMA schedule had so many incredible finishes that nothing from Bellator or a pair of ONE Championship cards managed to make the cut for this edition of the Top 10. CES and Octagon League each claimed two spots, but even the UFC only managed one entry on a wild list that includes body shots, spinning kicks, and some impressive title-winning finishes.

#10: Nate Ghareeb Snatches The Title

The first submission of Nate Ghareeb’s pro career also earned the 29-year-old lightweight gold in the co-main event of CES 71.

“Nasty” took Antonio Castillo Jr.’s back late in the second round before locking up a Suloev stretch that forced a quick tap.

#9: Maritza Sanchez Attacks The Body

Maritza Sanchez earned her fourth-straight victory when she swarmed Dee Begley with strikes in their flyweight bout at Combate Global.

Maritza Sanchez vía TKO con duros body shots gana a Dee Begley #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/laOA1g1uiB — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) November 18, 2022

The 24-year-old backed Begley to the fence before teeing off with punches to the head and body to end things just over halfway through the first round.

#8: Ouadia Tergui’s Quick Night In Malta

Ouadia Tergui made short work of Girogi Kobaladze in their fight at Centurion Fight Championship: Ad Maiora.

Ouadia Tergui knocked out Giorgi Kobaladze in 5 seconds two days ago at Centurion Fight Championship: Ad Maiora, in Malta. pic.twitter.com/MYNRJQac47 — Al Zullino (@phre) November 18, 2022

After ignoring the opening glove touch, Kobaladze ate a huge right hand from Tergui before a follow-up left hook ended the bout in just a few seconds.

#7: Ethan Melisano Makes His Pro Debut

Ethan Melisano needed less than a minute to score an impressive finish in his pro debut against Evaniel Johnson at Cage Fury FC 115.

The bantamweight landed a perfect spinning back kick that caught Johnson in the midsection and immediately folded him up.

#6: Maksatbek Zholdoshaev Sleeps Alizade

Maksatbek Zholdoshaev only needed 30 seconds to stop Tahmaz Alizade in their welterweight bout at Octagon 37.

Maksatbek Zholdoshaev KO's Tahmaz Alizade in 30 seconds #OCTAGON37 pic.twitter.com/BAYyNjcplC — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 18, 2022

“Tank” controlled the center of the cage from the opening bell before landing a 1-2 that left Alizade slumped against the fence.

#5: Rafael do Nascimento’s Aerial Attack

Rafael do Nascimento scored a dynamic win when he finished Justin Wetzell in the bantamweight co-main event of LFA 147.

The Brazilian jumped up with a flying knee and simultaneously threw a right hand that sat Wetzell down against the cage early in the second round.

#4: Nilson Rojas Remains Undefeated

Nilson Rojas extended his perfect professional record when he stopped Miguel Angel Fierro in the first round at Fusion FC 55 in Chile.

Brutal KO by Nilson Rojas at FFC 55. That's a one hitter quitter #FFC55 pic.twitter.com/STTgLwFHdH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 19, 2022

“El Rayo” crushed Fierro with an overhand right that also marked the second finish of Rojas’ young career to appear on the Top 10.

#3: Mitch Raposo Walks Off With The Belt

Contender Series veteran Mitch Raposo claimed the CES flyweight title with a brutal knockout of Flávio Carvalho at CES 71.

The 24-year-old stunned Carvalho with an initial combination before landing a right hand that left the Brazilian facedown in the center of the cage.

#2: Natália Silva Opens UFC Vegas 65

Natália Silva quite literally kicked off UFC Vegas 65 and earned her second win for the promotion when she finished Tereza Bledá.

The 25-year-old timed a spinning back kick as Bledá ducked for a takedown to spoil the Czech flyweight’s UFC debut.

#1: Islambek Baktybek Uuulu’s Perfect Timing

Islambek Baktybek Uulu claimed the Octagon heavyweight title in brutal fashion when he took on Vladimir Rudak at Octagon 37.

Islambek Baktybek Uulu just won the Octagon Heavyweight title in the most violent way possible. Legal soccer kick to the jaw of Vladimir Rudak. #OCTAGON37 pic.twitter.com/J0lacg5yyF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 18, 2022

“Hulk” sent Rudak stumbling back with a right hand before landing a perfectly timed soccer kick as the Russian fell to the floor.

