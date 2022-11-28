MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (11/20 – 11/26)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The PFL‘s 2022 Championship PPV was the week’s biggest event and had two-thirds of the scheduled bouts end in a finish, but only one of them is included in this edition of the Top 10. Shooto Brasil and Cage Warriors ended up as the big winners with two entries each, and this week’s list also includes finishes from Indonesia, Sweden, India, and Mexico.

#10: Matt Bonner Finishes The Job

Matt Bonner celebrated a bit prematurely but still managed to finish Alan Carlos in the second round of their fight at Cage Warriors 147.

Knew it the second it landed.#CW147 pic.twitter.com/4gYgOWgeJn — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 20, 2022

“The Beast” dropped Carlos with a left hand before following up with a barrage of rights that gave the Brazilian no chance to recover.

#9: Wasi Adeshina’s Quick Night In Sweden

Wasi Adeshina needed less than a minute to finish Robert Nystrom in their featherweight bout at Sweden’s Fight Club Rush 14.

Wasi Adeshina knocks out Robert Nystrom in under a minute at #FCR14 pic.twitter.com/TToIPsHp6Q — Will (@ChillemDafoe) November 26, 2022

“The Nigerian Jaguar” blocked a kick before storming forward with a flurry of punches that toppled Nystrom as he backpedaled to the fence.

#8: George Hardwick Defends His Title

George Hardwick made the first defense of his lightweight title and earned his fifth-straight stoppage win when he defeated Chris Bungard at Cage Warriors 147.

The 25-year-old stuck to the same formula he used to claim the title in July and landed a perfect body shot that folded Bungard.

#7: Eduardo Vázquez Stays Unbeaten

Eduardo Vázquez scored the quickest win of his pro career when he stopped Francisco Javier Magallón in less than two minutes at Ultimate Warrior Challenge 40 in Mexico.

Nasty left hook and GNP KO by Eduardo "More" Vazquez. Set up with body work #UWC40 pic.twitter.com/xDOIvRD5KQ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 26, 2022

“More” punished Magallón’s body before landing a huge left hook that sent his Mexican compatriot to the mat.

#6: Alessandro Macedo Chops Down Gonçalves

Alessandro Macedo showed no mercy to his countryman Renan Gonçalves in their middleweight bout at Shooto Brasil 113.

Alessandro Macedo leg kick TKOs Renan Gonçalves at #ShootoBrasil113 pic.twitter.com/obsdimlIpz — Will (@ChillemDafoe) November 26, 2022

“Snake Man” realized he hurt Gonçalves with an initial leg kick before quickly landing another to end things just over 30 seconds into the third round.

#5: Jusecelino Pantoja Secures A Leg

Juscelino Pantoja had to abandon an initial submission attempt before snatching a finish against Romero Reis at Shoot Brasil 113.

The 29-year-old went to the mat looking for a guillotine but quickly grabbed one of Reis’ legs to extend his unbeaten record to 4-0.

#4: Ali Akbarpour Picks His Moment

Ali Akbarpour lured Ravindra into a fall sense of security by allowing the latter to control the center of the cage during their fight at Sangai MMA in India.

Ali Akbarpour knocks out Ravindra Balhara with massive overhand right in the first round #SANGAIMMA pic.twitter.com/jV7AgdbCYD — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 26, 2022

“Antaeus” patiently waited for his opening before leaping forward with an overhand right that left Ravindra curled up on the mat.

#3: Olivier Aubin-Mercier Is PFL Champion

As noted in the takeaways from the 2022 PFL Championship, Olivier Aubin-Mercier landed the hardest punch of his entire career during his lightweight title bout against fellow UFC veteran Stevie Ray.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier is the 2022 PFL lightweight champion 👏 #PFLWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/AjcEnRprTy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 26, 2022

CANADA HAS A NEW WORLD CHAMPION! OLIVIER AUBIN-MERCIER IS A WORLD CHAMP! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦



[#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | LIVE ON ESPN+ PPV] pic.twitter.com/SEwY3MJiUU — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 26, 2022

“The Canadian Gangster” landed a left hook that put Ray flat on his back and left Aubin-Mercier running off to celebrate his victory.

#2: Jhonata Diniz Puts On A Clinic

Jhonata Diniz extended his undefeated record when he finished Guilherme Lazzarini in the co-main event of Imortal FC 11 in Brazil.

Former GLORY kickboxer Jhonata Diniz had his third pro MMA fight today at Imortal FC 11 pic.twitter.com/1aOBpQVtKh — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2022

The former kickboxer clearly had Lazzarini outmatched on the feet before landing a left hand that closed things out just a minute into the fight.

#1: Chad Hanekom’s Vicious Clinch Break

Chad Hanekom closed out Brave CF 66 in brutal fashion when he stopped In Kae La within the first two minutes of their middleweight matchup.

Chad Hanekom completely starches In Jae La with a clinch elbow in the first round. Savage KO in the Brave CF 66 main event. #BraveCF66 pic.twitter.com/ug8NENEqKn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 26, 2022

“Superman” capitalized on a clinch by landing a perfect elbow that immediately sent the South Korean falling to the canvas.

