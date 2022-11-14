MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (11/6-11/12)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

This week already had plenty of highlights to fill out the Top 10 thanks to action-packed events from promotions like Cage Warriors and KSW, but then UFC 281 ended up setting a promotional record for first-round finishes. A few of the best results from that event helped to round out a list that features unique submissions, one-punch knockouts, and violent knees.

#10: Weili Zhang Reclaims Her Title

After her last win capped off a previous edition of the Top 10, Weili Zhang kicks off this week’s list with a title-winning performance against Carla Esparza at UFC 281.

ZHANG WEILI: BACK ATOP THE STRAWWEIGHT DIVISION 🏆 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/yzXDD1kYTd — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

“Magnum” used her legs to isolate one of Esparza’s arms in a crucifix position before securing a rear-naked choke to reclaim the UFC strawweight title.

#9: Alexander Soldatkin Brutalizes Souza

Alexander Soldatkin earned his sixth-straight first-round finish when he stormed through Roggers Souza at Open FC 26.

Alexander Soldatkin runs through Roggers Souza in under 1 minute. The Russian heavyweight's 10th straight victory, all by first round stoppage. #OpenFC24 pic.twitter.com/0pvRwtTwE2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 12, 2022

The Russian heavyweight showed no mercy as he backed Souza to the fence with strikes before teeing off until the ref stepped in.

#8: Jimmy Wallhead Wins Cage Warriors Gold

Jimmy Wallhead made his pro debut at Cage Warriors 10 in 2005, but the 38-year-old earned the biggest victory of his career at Cage Warriors 146.

“Judo” landed a huge combination that dropped Mateusz Figlak before following up with hammer fists to claim the Cage Warriors interim welterweight title.

#7: Henry Fadipe Ties Up Odzimkowski

Henry Fadipe made Albert Odzimkowski pay for attempting a takedown in their middleweight bout at KSW 76.

Henry Fadipe Peruvian neckties Albert Odzimkowski at KSW 76 pic.twitter.com/xftEaTPmEE — Granby Roll (@ChillemDa4) November 12, 2022

“Herculeez” made sure to get his hips free before securing a Peruvian necktie that Odzimkowski had no chance of escaping from.

#6: Matt Frevola Fires Up Madison Square Garden

Matt Frevola entered UFC 281 as an underdog to the undefeated Ottman Azaitar, but the 32-year-old ended up delighting the New York crowd with a first-round knockout.

THE STEAMROLLA LIVED UP TO HIS NAME 👊 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/sqp1zvq4HU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

“Steamrolla” was backed to the fence by Azaitar but landed a left hand in a wild exchange that put the formerly undefeated fighter on the canvas.

#5: Makoto Takahashi Wins A Second Belt

Makoto Takahashi was already the DEEP flyweight champion, but the 22-year-old added another belt to his collection at CFFC 114 against Diego Paiva.

Watch this finish sequence, that was beautiful. DEEP and now CFFC flyweight champ. I'm down for Makoto Takahashi in the UFC right now https://t.co/Sv0D1iR62d — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2022

“Shinryu” go ahold of Paiva’s neck early in the first round and rolled with the Brazilian until his opponent had no choice but to tap.

#4: Rae Eun Lee’s Amateur Debut

Rae Eun Lee started his amateur career off with a violent finish of Micah Lopez in a lightweight bout at Brawl International 2 in Guam.

Korean Top Team's Rae Eun Lee flatlines Micah Lopez with a knee to the face at Brawl International 2 this morning in Guam



#BRAWL2 pic.twitter.com/Y5yzjf1y42 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2022

The South Korean got control of Lopez’s head and landed a few knees before a final knee with his back against the fence sent Lee off to celebrate his victory.

#3: Chris Gutierrez Retires Edgar

The finish was a bit overshadowed by it being Frankie Edgar’s retirement fight, but Chris Gutierrez still scored the most visually impressive win of his career at UFC 281.

(Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports)

“El Guapo” was comfortably working along the outside of the cage until he timed a jumping knee that left Edgar on his back and gave Gutierrez back-to-back stoppage wins.

#2: Kauã Fernandes Freezes Pereira

Kauã Fernandes earned his third-straight first-round win and extended his undefeated record when he stopped Felipe Pereira at Shooto Brasil 112.

The 26-year-old handed Pereira the first loss of his career when he threw a left hand that completely froze “Franco Atirador” and sent him falling into the cage.

#1: Ryan Spann Sleeps Reyes

On a night that saw a whole lot of violent finishes, perhaps the most brutal one occurred when Ryan Spann knocked out Dominick Reyes just over a minute into their fight at UFC 281.

SUPERMAN SPANN PUT HIM TO SLEEP 😴 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/Zi7gCOE2us — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2022

Spann appeared to be landing at will through the first minute of the fight until a power jab and follow-up right hand starched the former title challenger.

