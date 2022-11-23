MMA News Tracker: Major UFC & Bellator Matchmaking News

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Several fights were reported yesterday, and you can catch up right here on MMANews.com. But here are some other fights that came to light yesterday.

Bellator MMA Announces Unification Title Bout

Tuesday, Bellator MMA announced the return of welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov who will be going against interim champ Logan Storley on February 25. This will headline Bellator 288, scheduled to take place in Dublin, Ireland.

MMA News has documented Amosov’s sacrifices to aid Ukraine during the Russia/Ukraine conflict. But now, over one year since his last contest, the 26-0 MMA fighter is ready to unify the welterweight titles at this major event.

Jack Hermansson Gets New Opponent

Jack Hermansson, Credit: Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

Jack Hermansson was all set to face #5-ranked Derek Brunson on December 3. Unfortunately, “Blonde Brunson” succumbed to injuries, prompting the unranked Roman Dolidze to step in on short notice per ESPN.

Dolidze is currently riding a three-fight winning streak while Hermansson has alternated wins and losses in his last six fights. The December 3 Fight Night event will be headlined by Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.

Brandon Royval Out Of UFC Vegas 66

Image Credit: Getty Images

UFC flyweight Brandon Royval announced on Instagram late Tuesday evening that he will not be facing Amir Albazi on December 17 due to injury. Here is Royval’s full statement on the withdrawal:

Heartbroken to say that I will not be competing on Dec 17th. Training mma is always intense and I’ve competed many times with injuries, actually most of my ufc career. Last week after a practice I was feeling a pain in my wrist. After a few days of the deformity, bruising and the pain not going away, I went to the doctors where they determined I broke my wrist. Thankfully I won’t need surgery, but I will not be recovered in enough time to compete. This is the first time despite many injuries, I’ve ever had to pull out of a mma fight and couldn’t navigate my camp around it. I’m super sad but this won’t change that I’ll have the belt by the end of 2023.

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green Booked For UFC Vegas 66

Photo via Instagram @bobbykinggreen

Finally, some good news. As first revealed by ESPN, Drew Dober and Bobby Green will face one another at UFC Vegas 66 on December 17. This will be Green’s first bout back since his USADA suspension.

Green most recently loss to Islam Makhachev in February. Prior to that, he had earned two straight impressive wins. Meanwhile, Dober has now won two straight, with finishes over Terrance McKinney and Rafael Alves this year.

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

It didn’t very long for the UFC to settle on a new date for the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Marcin Prachnio.

The matchup was one of a number of scheduled fights that fell through from UFC Vegas 65, including a main card bout between Cody Brundage and Rodolfo Viera as well as the main event between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac.

According to the report from MMA Junkie’s Nolan King, the UFC chose to keep the matchup together and have rescheduled the bout for a Fight Night Card on February 18th.

