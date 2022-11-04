MMA Pioneer, Commentator Waldo Zapata Dead At 46

Waldo Zapata, one of the main Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pioneers in eastern Europe, has passed away at 46 following a long battle with cancer.

Zapata earned his BJJ black belt in 2006 and followed it up by becoming one of the most renowned instructors in the world. He coached several Swedish MMA fighters including Simon Sköld and UAE Warriors standout Elin Öberg.

Zapata had been battling cancer for just over two years, with only those in his inner circle aware of the illness. While sick, he continued to coach fighters and teach BJJ classes at SPR Athlete Factory in Sweden.

Zapata also taught BJJ seminars in the United States, Brazil, and Japan, to name a few. He also won the European Championships in 2007 and founded SPR shortly afterward.

BJJ Eastern Europe

In addition to his presence on the mats and the gym, Zapata served as a commentator for Sweden’s Viaplay UFC broadcasts.

Zapata is the latest MMA personality to pass away from cancer. Former MMA fighter Elias Theodorou, a former The Ultimate Fighter: Nations winner, died earlier this year following a battle with liver cancer.

All of us at MMA News send our condolences to Zapata’s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.

