MMA Tracker: Adesanya News, Edgar Post-Fight, Vettori Update, & More

Israel Adesanya Nearly Pulled Out Of UFC 281, Suspended Indefinitely

During an appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast with Andrew Schulz, Israel Adesanya revealed that he nearly pulled out of his UFC 281 title fight.

The injury was originally sustained during his fight against Jared Cannonier in July. He also revealed that he did not kick for three weeks during training camp so that the injury could sufficiently heal for him to compete at UFC 281.

Additionally, the UFC 281 medical suspensions list was revealed, and Adesanya is suspended indefinitely with 60 days of mandatory rest. It is unclear if the suspension has any connection to the PCL injury disclosed by Adesanya.

The “indefinite suspension” may sound alarming, but all that is needed to return is clearance from a doctor.

In fact, several other fighters were indefinitely suspended following UFC 281, including Adesanya’s opponent for the event, Alex Pereira; as well as Dustin Poirier; Michael Chandler; Dan Hooker; Dominick Reyes; and many others.

PFL Championships PPV Price Revealed

Yesterday, it was revealed that the price for the 2022 PFL World Championships on November 25 will be $49.99. You can check out the full PPV card below.

Robert Wilkinson vs. Omari Akhmedov (light heavyweight championship)

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor (welterweight championship)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray (lightweight championship)

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel (heavyweight championship)

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes (featherweight)

Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins (featherweight championship co-main event)

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco (women’s lightweight championship main event)

ONE on Prime Video 7 Main Event Revealed

Yesterday, ONE championship revealed the main event for ONE on Prime Video 7 on February 10. It will feature a rematch between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight championship.

Their first fight ended in a controversial no-contest after an accidental groin strike to Lineker. Lineker was stripped of the bantamweight title prior to the initial fight after missing weight, thus the title remains vacant heading into this rematch.

Alex Pereira Celebrates Title Win

Alex Pereira’s post-championship celebration has been making the waves on social media. In case you missed it, you can see some of what the new champion has been up to since winning UFC gold below! (click right arrow for next item)

Frankie Edgar Opens Up On Final Fight

At UFC 281, Frankie Edgar competed in his retirement fight against Chris Gutiérrez in a losing effort. Edgar was brutally knocked out in the very first round and issued a disheartened farewell in his Octagon interview.

In his Champ and the Tramp podcast, Edgar opened up in detail about the loss. Here is some of what the former UFC champion had to say (h/t MMA Fighting):

“You saw [the knockout], everybody saw it. It f****** sucks but how can I complain to be honest. People were cheering my name the whole time, before, during, after. I know I work hard to get where I got. Like f****** hard, very hard. I sacrificed a lot my whole life. I put my all into my athletic career since day one but who the f*** am I to complain? There’s people out there that work hard and they just make it by. I know both sides of that. I’m just trying to be grateful for what I accomplished. Grateful for the ride I had.”

Edgar Shares The Worst Part of KO Loss

Although Frankie Edgar is at peace with the way things ended overall, there is one aspect of the event that he still laments days after the fight.

“I didn’t want my kids to see me go out that way,” Edgar said. “My family there, all that stuff. Cause they’ve got to go deal with it, too.

“My kids are old enough now where kids are scumbags. I’m not going to say where, who or which kid but one of my kids does something in their group and one of the group kids starts taking s***, saying this and that. Either that kid’s being a young scumbag kid or his parents don’t teach him no f****** manners. Whatever, they’re kids in the end but it sucks my kids got to deal with it.”

And from a competitive standpoint, Edgar does have one specific regret about the way things transpired.

“What sucks, too, I didn’t even get to f****** go. Maybe it would have been better if I just went and put on another f****** heartfelt performance and lost a f****** decision or something like that. I was able to walk away with some bruises knowing that I f****** put it on the line again. I put it on the line but in a different way. I really didn’t get to show it and remember, I didn’t know what I was going to do after the last time this happened and I came back because I felt pretty good. My body felt pretty good to do it and I gave it that shot and it didn’t work out. I’ve got to be honest with myself. I don’t want to be but I’ve got to be. Let’s be real. It’s in the past, it’s behind me.”

Next Opponent For Marvin Vettori Revealed?

Tuesday, Marvin Vettori took to Twitter to vent about #10-ranked middleweight André Muniz’s callout methods, and he received a response from Muniz containing another callout. Could we be heading towards a showdown between these two?

If this fucker Muniz would shut his mouth maybe they would have match him up with me but he running his mouth wtf at least do a proper call out

If not please just anybody @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) November 15, 2022

“If this fucker Muniz would shut his mouth maybe they would have match him up with me but he running his mouth wtf at least do a proper call out If not please just anybody @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00“

I know you like talking shit, but I would rather fight! Let’s fight! My mom would love to see me presenting her your broken arm. @Mickmaymard2 let’s make a mom happy! @danawhite @Alexdavismma @ufc https://t.co/b7k6gqWdcJ — Andre Muniz (@andremunizufc) November 15, 2022

“I know you like talking shit, but I would rather fight! Let’s fight! My mom would love to see me presenting her your broken arm. @Mickmaymard2 let’s make a mom happy! @danawhite @Alexdavismma @ufc”

Marvin Vettori is currently ranked six spots ahead of Muniz at #4. However, Vettori lost his most recent bout to Robert Whittaker while Muniz is currently enjoying a nine-fight winning streak and is undefeated in the UFC.

Islam Makhachev Explains Why Volkanovski Fight More Interesting Than Dariush

In our final story, newly minted UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev addressed what’s coming up for him in 2023. After again stating that he plans on taking the pound-for-pound #1 spot next year (this is prior to him being bumped up to #2 in the rankings yesterday), he also answered which fight is more interesting: Alexander Volkanovski or Beneil Dariush?

Makhachev vs. Dariush has turned into somewhat of a dream fight, with both fighters riding impressive winning streaks and the two presenting stylistic challenges to one another, particularly on the mat.

However, when it comes to overall intrigue, you can’t beat the appeal of champion vs. champion argues Makhachev. You can catch his full response below at the 1:10 mark of the video below.

