MMA Tracker: Alexander Volkanovski & Holly Holm Updates

Alexander Volkanovski Says Makhachev Bout “Close,” Dana White On Board

During an interview with ESPN this week, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that his targeted fight with Islam Makhachev is “close” to being finalized for UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.

And on Friday, Dana White confirmed to TMZSports that he “can’t say no” to someone like Alexander Volkanovski who dares to take on the challenge of “champ-champ” status via the seemingly unstoppable Islam Makhachev.

You can view Dana White’s full TMZ interview below, including his thoughts on Cain Velasquez being released on bail this week.

Holly Holm Targets Next Opponent

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm has not competed since May when she lost a widely debated split decision to Ketlen Vieira. However, what many fans may have forgotten is that prior to this, Holm was supposed to have fought Julianna Peña in a title eliminator last year.

Unfortunately, Holm had to withdraw from the fight due to health issues, and Peña went on to upset Amanda Nunes to become the bantamweight champion.

Now that Nunes has reclaimed the title, Holm told reporters during a Thursday media scrum that she’d like to rebook her fight with Peña for her return (h/t MMA Junkie).

“It does interest me,” Holm told reporters at a Thursday news conference in New York. “(The) last year’s been definitely a challenging year for me. It’s been a great year. Life’s still a big blessing. But I wound up having to have my kidney surgery, and so that’s why that fight didn’t go through. I had to pull out, and maybe that’s unfinished business we need to take care of now. So who knows.”

Would you be interested in seeing Holly Holm vs. Julianna Peña next?

