MMA Tracker: Big Conor McGregor News, Harrison, Paddy, & More

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco 4?

Credit: Ryan Loco, PFL

Kayla Harrison may have suffered her first loss at the hands of Larissa Pacheco this past Friday, but what may be lost in this L is the fact that she is still up 2-1 against Pacheco. Thus, Harrison could leave well enough alone and remain up on this scorecard. But if she wants an opportunity to avenge her loss, Pacheco is more than willing to oblige her.

“It was good, but it wasn’t great,” Pacheco said of her performance at the PFL 10 post-fight press conference via MMA Junkie. “There’s a lot of things that happened this fight that I thought were going to go one way for me and they didn’t.

“I obviously noticed that she was being frustrated with a lot of her takedown attempts, and with that, I gained confidence. I’m just happy I was able to stick with the strategy, stick with what we had planned in order to come out on top. Kayla has a rematch whenever she wants. I’m happy to give it to her and I know she’s going to come back even stronger.”

Of course, if Pacheco wins again, that will have things nodded at 2-2. At that point, would a best of 5 be in order?

Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling Faceoff

At the PFL 10 event on Friday, Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling could be found facing off in the audience, this after Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz claimed that their fight is a “done deal.” This isn’t the first time the two have faced off or taken part in other fight teases, but you can view the latest impromptu publicity stunt below.

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off at the #PFLWorldChampionship 👀 pic.twitter.com/ke7OwgWUE5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 26, 2022

What do you think? Is this another sign that this fight is a “done deal?”

Conor McGregor Documentary Coming To Netflix?

Saturday, Conor McGregor went on a full-on diatribe on Anthony “Lionheart” Smith after Smith made doping accusations against McGregor in part because of how McGregor has recovered from his broken leg suffered last year.

But after he let out all his Irish steam, McGregor also made an informal announcement of a future documentary that will chronicle his recovery process.

I crushed the metatarsal bones in my foot 3 weeks before the khabib fight, and still made the walk. All injuries are not the same. You will see it all on @netflix. When a serious injury with a high % of never recovering occurs, it is just simply not the same. https://t.co/NQyY7MEUHr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“I crushed the metatarsal bones in my foot 3 weeks before the khabib fight, and still made the walk. All injuries are not the same. You will see it all on @netflix. When a serious injury with a high % of never recovering occurs, it is just simply not the same.”

Series. 4 part. I have just completed executive production of the first episode. It is riveting. @netflix https://t.co/gMucBdcNDk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“Series. 4 part. I have just completed executive production of the first episode. It is riveting. @netflix“

The premise of “i don’t work as hard as I used to since succeeding financially” will be debunked fully. You are going to witness insanity in scientific form. https://t.co/pZkI94d4Y0 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“The premise of “i don’t work as hard as I used to since succeeding financially” will be debunked fully. You are going to witness insanity in scientific form.”

This documentary will be out before my next fight, episode 1, of 4. And the full 4 will be out before my Hollywood debut in the notorious “roadhouse”

You’re bout to see what’s what here. And it ain’t free. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2022

“This documentary will be out before my next fight, episode 1, of 4. And the full 4 will be out before my Hollywood debut in the notorious “roadhouse” You’re bout to see what’s what here. And it ain’t free.”

Will you be eagerly awaiting this documentary from Conor McGregor?

Claressa Shields Sets Ambitious Goal

Claressa Shields, Image Credit: AP

Claressa Shields has not competed in MMA since suffering her first loss to Abigail Montes in October 2021. However, she continues to dominate in boxing, where she holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBF female middleweight titles after defeating Savannah Marshall this year.

The next time we see Shields in an MMA cage, she will enter with another goal firmly in her sights: to become champion in both sports simultaneously.

“I want to be boxing champion and PFL world champion at the same time,” Shields told DAZN. “Being PFL world champion is my next goal. MMA seems harder (than boxing). I just want to keep making history and prove everybody wrong who doubted me.”

Paddy “The Baddy” Makes Personal Apology At Front Door

Finally, we’ll close out today’s Tracker with a hilarious exchange between Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and an apparent fan after Paddy’s dog dropped a “sloppy shit” on the homeowner’s property.

Pimblett rang the door to personally apologize for the mess his dog left, but the homeowner was more interested in the fact that one of the sport’s hottest star just happened to ring her doorbell and couldn’t care less about any natural canine bodily functions.

You can view the exchange for yourself below.

Imagine openin your ring door bell to paddy the baddy tellin ye his dogs just had a sloppy shit outside yours 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b4k1g9LJjw — Jœł (@w00den_bench) November 26, 2022

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!