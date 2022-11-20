MMA Tracker: Derrick Lewis Update, Paulo Costa News

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Derrick Lewis Medically Cleared After UFC Vegas 65 Withdrawal

Last night’s originally scheduled UFC Vegas 65 main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was cancelled after Lewis was forced to withdraw due to a “medical issue.” This caused Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba to be the new, three-round main event.

Fortunately, after it was revealed that Lewis was dealing with severe stomach issues, he was medically cleared from doctors hours later. There is no word as of yet on when or if his bout against Spivac will be rescheduled.

Paulo Costa Return Uncertain?

Despite the fact that it has been reported that Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker will face one another at UFC 284, Costa put those plans into doubt with a social media post this week. According to Costa, the fight is not official. In fact, his next fight may not even be in the UFC at all.

Hey guys I’m here again to say the obvious. I don’t have a deal to fight in Perth A lot of fans are sending their regards for this fight, but ITSNOT FOR REAL , anyway see u soon in mma or 🥊 boxing pic.twitter.com/Ieu68Nff4H — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 18, 2022

It’s worth noting that Costa has evolved into a master troll this year, so one would be wise to consider taking any major announcement or claim from him with a grain of salt. Of course, if this bout does ultimately get scrapped, we will keep you posted right here on MMA News.

