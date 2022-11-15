MMA Tracker: Jorge Masvidal News, Michael Chandler Post-Fight

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Michael Chandler Gives Post-Fight Breakdown To Sons

Who is that masked man? Why, it’s none other than UFC‘s action man Michael Chandler, who decided to give a post-fight breakdown of his latest “hand-to-hand combat” adventure’s fallout to his two sons. This includes a right foot that is “extremely swollen” and a shrouded face that is laden with stitches and swelling. Peep it out below.

Jorge Masvidal Not Following Leon Edwards’ Stipulations?

Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards (Image Credits: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images & Louis Grasse/PxImages)

Recently, Leon Edwards stated that he would be willing to give Jorge Masvidal a title shot — even before Kamaru Usman — if Masvidal beats a top-5 fighter. Edwards even mentioned Gilbert Burns as an example:

“Let’s say he fights Burns in December, or in January, and he gets a good win. I would fight him in April in the UK… I would love for him to beat Burns, and then that would be a big fight.”

However, Burns’ consistent lobbying for Masvidal to do just that still hasn’t paid off, apparently, if the Brazilian is to be believed. Here’s what he had to say yesterday regarding his next fight, which doesn’t look to be trending towards a Masvidal showdown.

Just letting everyone know that @ufc offered me @GamebredFighter 3x First time was for Nov 12. He said he needs more time, second time for Dec 10 he said he was going to 🇧🇷 to fight me and now he just said no again! 🤷🏾‍♂️ so I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad 🤦🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 14, 2022

“Just letting everyone know that @ufc offered me @GamebredFighter 3x First time was for Nov 12. He said he needs more time, second time for Dec 10 he said he was going to fight me and now he just said no again!so I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad”

Marina Rodriguez Doubles Down On Carla Esparza Callout

Marina Rodriguez comically doubled down on her “I’m next” comments regarding a fight with Carla Esparza. Of course, those comments were made before Rodriguez and Esparza were both finished in their next fights and while Esparza was still champion.

Now that Esparza lost to Zhang Weili and there is no word on when Rose Namajunas will return, Rodriguez shot her shot for a fight at the new #1 strawweight contender.

“I told you, I’m next!👀😅 If @rosenamajunas isn’t ready yet, let’s do it @carlaesparza1 ! Take your time, and next year we will be ready to make this match! What do you think? If you want, I let you use my walking song again, no problem! 🤝”

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!