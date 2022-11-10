MMA Tracker: Major Deiveson Figueiredo & Dustin Poirier News

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Dustin Poirier Has The Official Hot Sauce of the UFC

Dustin Poirier

Yesterday, the UFC released a press release announcing that Dustin Poirier’s Louisiana Hot Sauce is now the official hot sauce of the UFC. This is great news for Poirier as he is days away from a major bout against fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler at UFC 281. Poirier issued this statement within the press release:

“It means a lot to have Poirier’s Louisiana Style named the first-ever Official Hot Sauce of UFC,” said Poirier. “Putting in the work – whether it’s training for the next fight, creating a hot sauce company, or helping through our Good Fight Foundation – it’s all about building a legacy for my family and my community. These hot sauces come from the cuisine I grew up with in Lafayette, Louisiana. These are my roots, and I’m excited for UFC fans to share the Cajun flavors I love.”

Dan Hardy Uncertain About Future

Image Credit: Dolly Clew

Dan Hardy was booked to make his return to combat sports in his first fight in 10 years against Diego Sanchez this Saturday in an exhibition boxing match. However, according to Hardy, the fight was canceled after the Sky Sports network became the platform for the event and decided to eliminate several bouts from the lineup.

“Yeah, so basically the card was picked up by Sky Sports and they decided that they wanted the Hatton/Barrera fights off the card and to add all the rest of their own fights to it,” Hardy told Submission Radio (transcription via Denis Shkuratov, h/t MMA Fighting). “‘Cause obviously they got a deal with Boxer, and they’ve got loads of fighters signed to their management team. So yeah, they basically just took the Hatton/Barrera fight and they cancelled the rest of the fights.

“I’ve had a bit of a chat with Diego about it. Of course, he was disappointed as well, but you know, it’s the fight game. It’s chaotic at the moment, and with new promoters getting into the businesses, I think sometimes they buy themselves a bit more than they can chew, and I think that’s what happened. I hope it goes really well. But aside from following Ricky Hatton’s Instagram, I’m not really hearing anything about it.”

Hardy went on to reveal he is now unsure when or if he will compete again after this cancellation.

“My mum said it kind of feels like the universe is kind of telling you something here,” Hardy said. “Maybe it is. Maybe I’m just clinging onto something. But to be honest, I’m still feeling great, I still feel in good condition, my mind’s sharp, and there are a couple of options for the new year. Yeah, there’s a couple of options, couple of people’s names I’ve got in mind.

“But to be honest, I’m just kind of going with what comes to me at the moment. I’m so busy with the YouTube channel, with the new project that’s coming up in the new year. That’s gonna be incredible. That might give me an opportunity to compete again as well in mixed martial arts. I’m taking things in stride a bit more. I’ve had so many curve balls these last six months. It’s been a bit of stressful ride. But I’m sitting here today in front of you with a smile on my face, and I’m feeling very positive about the new year. Very, very positive.”

Israel Adesanya & Alexander Volkanovski Involved In Minor Accident

Israel Adesanya, Alex Volkanovski

As reported by AG Fight, Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski were involved in a minor traffic accident on Wednesday.

The bus that was carrying Adesanya and Volkanovski hit a fire hydrant. After a brief delay due to damage to the vehicle, the passengers were able to re-board the bus with no one sustaining any injuries.

Champ-Champ Status For Deiveson Figueiredo?

Deiveson Figureido , Image Courtesy of USA Today

Deiveson Figueiredo is again hinting at moving up to bantamweight. First, Figueiredo must face Brandon Moreno for the fourth time on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as part of the UFC 283 lineup. However, when that fight is over, Figueiredo revealed to AG Fight that he intends to move up in pursuit of the bantamweight title, regardless of the outcome at UFC 283.

Of course, the bantamweight title picture is currently not short on potential opponents for champion Aljamain Sterling. Sean O’Malley recently laid claim to the #1 contender spot after defeating Petr Yan at UFC 280. Additionally, Henry Cejudo has been lobbying for a title shot at Sterling for his return matchup, and Marlon “Chito” Vera is also in the conversation, with O’Malley even pitching an interim title fight against him as Sterling takes some time off.

MMA News will keep you updated on whether Figueiredo follows through on these bantamweight plans after UFC 283.

