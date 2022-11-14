MMA Tracker: Major Eddie Alvarez Update, Post-Fight Adesanya News

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Michael Chandler Loves Idea Of Eddie Alvarez’s UFC Return, White Implies Disinterest

Image Credit: Dave Mandel/Sherdog.com

At UFC 281, Michael Chandler turned in another instant classic when he battled Dustin Poirier on the main card. Following a hard-fought defeat, Chandler was asked about what fight he’d like to have next.

After pleading with Conor McGregor to re-enter USADA so that the two could produce “staggering” numbers, the idea of Eddie Alvarez returning to the UFC was presented to Chandler. This is due to the fact that Chandler and Alvarez enjoyed one of the greatest Bellator rivalries of all time, with the two lightweights tied at one apiece.

“That’s not a bad idea, either,” Chandler said at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference about a potential trilogy fight against Alvarez in the UFC. “I mean, when you talk about — obviously Frankie Edgar today — love the dude. He’s an amazing pioneer of the sport. Eddie, the same thing. Eddie and I’ve got some history.

“Eddie and I have made some magic in there. Eddie was a former UFC champion. I would love to see him come back here and get thrown back in the mix. And there ain’t no way that he and I are not fighting if he comes back to the UFC.”

Dana White Implies Alvarez Not What The UFC Is Looking For

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Later on in the post-fight press conference, White was asked about Alvarez potentially returning to the UFC, where he was able to claim lightweight gold in 2016. After confirming that he and company officials have been in contact with Alvarez, here is how White responded when directly asked if he’d be open to Alvarez returning to the promotion:

“I think that Eddie is at a point in his career where — we’re always trying to bring in young, up-and-coming guys that hopefully can be world champions someday. That’s what we really look for,” White said.

MMA News will keep you updated on Eddie Alvarez’s next career moves following his exit from ONE Championship. Where would you like to see the former UFC champ land next?

Israel Adesanya Appears In Great Spirits After 11th Hour Defeat

Much like his good friend and fellow Nigerian Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya seems to be handling losing his title in the final round of a fight he was winning fairly well.

Granted, Adesanya has been vocal about disagreeing with the stoppage, but he still seems grateful for his blessings and to have even been in such a rare position. Check out some of his social media activity after the event to see for yourself.

What a life! 🫡. And still standing 10 toes deep in my light. Gratitude will always be my attitude, through the good, bad, ugly and the beautiful moments in this wild and crazy life. So thank you for the energy. Bless you xo pic.twitter.com/lTqNKCWODG — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 13, 2022

I LOVE THIS GAME!!!

Attacking Titans like this one thrills me!!

Another chapter to “Poatan” 🗿. You won the battle yet again, but the war wages on! The hunter now becomes the hunted, the game’s not over 👾 #Law15 #insetcoin #playagain #nowondertheymadesomanysawmovies 🧩 pic.twitter.com/Bi3vTPL5jZ — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) November 13, 2022

Adesanya vs. Pereira Rematch?

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

After the fight, all three parties expressed either a direct interest or openness in running the UFC 281 main event back. In the post-fight press conference, Alex Pereira said he’d face whomever the UFC placed in front of him, and Israel Adesanya responded with “of course” when asked if he’d like a rematch.

Most importantly, Dana White did not give a direct answer but did say that Adesanya must be respected as a long-reigning champion who just suffered his first lost in the division. He also stated that he would be open to booking a rematch. Stay tuned on further updates on if the rematch is booked for 2023.

Latest Comments From Dana White Regarding Conor McGregor’s Return

Dana White, Conor McGregor (Image Credits: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC & Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

Finally, the UFC post-fight press conference also included an update on the return of Conor McGregor. However, it was more of the same, with White reiterating the following:

“Well, he just got done filming a movie, and he’s been posting videos of himself training and he definitely wants to come back next year.”

McGregor still needs to re-enter the USADA pool before he can return, which would carry a minimum of a six-month waiting period after the fact.

RIP Anthony Johnson

Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Yesterday, we reported on the tragic, untimely death of UFC legend Anthony “Rumble” Johnson. If and when more details about the nature of his passing become public, we will share that information as it becomes available.

We here at MMA News send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

