MMA Tracker: Massive Henry Cejudo Update, Francis Ngannou News

There have been lingering questions on whom reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling will defend his title against next. The two options at play are #1 contender Sean O’Malley and former division champion Henry Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo has been out of competition since 2020, but he has been lobbying for a crack at Sterling for weeks. O’Malley himself has given his blessing for the fight to take place, with him being willing to face the winner in July, which is when Sterling is currently planning to make his return.

According to Cejudo’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the matter has been closed, with the bout between Sterling and Cejudo now a “done deal.”

Raquel Pennington & Tecia Torres Have A Very Memorable Thanksgiving

This year’s Thanksgiving is one that UFC couple Raquel Pennington and Tecia Torres won’t ever forget. Pennington took to Instagram to announce some happy news. The two are expecting their first child to arrive in June of next year.

Congrats to Raquel Pennington and Tecia Torres, who announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child in June. pic.twitter.com/PEKAeGqpUk — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 24, 2022

“We have an extra turkey in the oven this year. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. Baby Pennington June 2023. #Rocknado #TeamRocky #TeamTiny #family #love #ivf #ivfpregnancy

Francis Ngannou Shares Recovery Update

It was reported earlier this week that the UFC hopes to have the long-anticipated heavyweight title fight between champion Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones in March of next year.

This is all contingent on Ngannou’s recovery timetable from knee surgery and his ongoing contract negotiations with the UFC. Ngannou provided an update on the former yesterday via Instagram.

Ngannou announced that he has returned to the training and is satisfied with his progress, specifically with his kicking.

