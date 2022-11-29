MMA Tracker: Pereira/Adesanya Update, Conor McGregor News

Good morning, MMA fans! Welcome to the MMA News Tracker! Here are some of the latest happenings across the world of MMA.

Alex Pereira Sets Timeline For Potential Israel Adesanya Rematch

Image Credit: Jessica Alcheh/USA TODAY Sports

Immediately following Alex Pereira’s victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 earlier this month, there has been an expectation of a rematch between the two rivals.

Of course, Khamzat Chimaev has had something to say about that; but nonetheless, the odds remain strong that the next time Pereira steps into the Octagon, it will be against the familiar opposition of Adesanya.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour this week, Pereira set a timeline for when the rematch could take place. According to the newly crowned champion, he would like for the potential rematch to happen anywhere between May and July.

This leaves a 6-8-month window between now and when that fight could happen. Israel Adesanya is not known to wait, so it will be interesting to see if he re-explores light heavyweight waters to keep himself busy in the meantime.

Conor McGregor/USADA Update

Image Credit: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

Over the weekend, there was another update on the Conor McGregor/USADA front. McGregor had suggested that he’d be granted an exception to wave off the six-month USADA window and that he’d be good to compete after being tested in February.

USADA would then all but nip that in the bud with the following statement, which reveals that it’s unlikely McGregor would be granted such an exception.

“McGregor is not enrolled in our testing pool and would have to be for six months unless an exception is granted, which we do not think would be applicable,” USADA director of communications Averi Walker told ESPN.”

This means that if McGregor was tested in February, he would not be eligible to compete until August.

