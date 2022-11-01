MMANews.com: What’s To Come In November 2022

This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:
Major November Events
Without all the great mixed martial artists and combat athletes competing this month, there would be nothing to write about! So here are some of the names you can expect to be reading about this November leading up to and following these events.
UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos (November 5, 2022)
Main Event: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness
Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen
Maxim Grishin vs. Jailton Almeida
Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez
Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.
Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley
Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual
UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira (November 12, 2022)
UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Alex Pereira
UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Carla Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Weili
Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutiérrez
Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles
Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano
Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield
Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez
Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo
Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar
Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson
Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji (November 13, 2022)
- Floyd Mayweather vs Deji (Exhibition)
- Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba (Light-Heavyweight)
Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 (November 18, 2022)
Light Heavyweight Championship (Grand Prix Final): Vadim Nemkov (c) vs. Corey Anderson
Lightweight Championship (Grand Prix Final): Patricky Pitbull (c) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov
Daniel Weichel vs. Akhmed Magomedov
Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James
Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli
Khasan Askhabov vs. Otto Rodrigues
Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera
Sean Connor Fallon vs. Imamshafi Aliev
Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam
Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo
Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker
Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader
Vlad Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg
Piotr Niedzielski vs. Killys Mota
UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac (November 19, 2022)
Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak
Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage
André Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
Vince Morales vs. José Johnson
Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia
Natália Silva vs. Tereza Bleda
William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts
Ion Cuțelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Vitor Belfort (November 19, 2022)
Main Event: Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Vitor Belfort
Josh Brueckner vs. Chase De Moor
King Kenny vs. DK Money
Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6
Minikov vs. Nick Joseph
Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks
Ice Poseidon vs. Brandon Buckingham
2022 PFL Championships (November 25, 2022)
Women’s Lightweight Championship Final: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco
Featherweight Championship Final: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins
Lightweight Championship Final: Stevie Ray vs. O. Aubin-Mercier
Light Heavyweight Championship Final: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson
Heavyweight Championship Final: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel
Welterweight Championship Final: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy
Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes
Dakota Ditcheva vs. K. Corogenes
Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens
Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd
M. Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser
