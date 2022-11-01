MMANews.com: What’s To Come In November 2022

This month, MMA News will continue to serve as an industry leader in original content, timely reporting, and in-depth storytelling with:

Major November Events

Without all the great mixed martial artists and combat athletes competing this month, there would be nothing to write about! So here are some of the names you can expect to be reading about this November leading up to and following these events.

UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos (November 5, 2022)

Main Event: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen

Maxim Grishin vs. Jailton Almeida

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Muñoz Jr.

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira (November 12, 2022)

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Alex Pereira

UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Carla Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutiérrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji (November 13, 2022)

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji (Exhibition)

Tommy Fury vs Paul Bamba (Light-Heavyweight)

Bellator 288: Nemkov vs. Anderson 2 (November 18, 2022)

Light Heavyweight Championship (Grand Prix Final): Vadim Nemkov (c) vs. Corey Anderson

Lightweight Championship (Grand Prix Final): Patricky Pitbull (c) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

Daniel Weichel vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Tyrell Fortune vs. Daniel James

Roman Faraldo vs. Levan Chokheli

Khasan Askhabov vs. Otto Rodrigues

Lucas Brennan vs. Nick Talavera

Sean Connor Fallon vs. Imamshafi Aliev

Archie Colgan vs. Jesse Hannam

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Jordan Newman vs. Jayden Taulker

Isaiah Hokit vs. Matias Nader

Vlad Gouvea vs. Kory Moegenburg

Piotr Niedzielski vs. Killys Mota

UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac (November 19, 2022)

Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

André Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

Vince Morales vs. José Johnson

Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira

Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios

Brady Hiestand vs. Fernie Garcia

Natália Silva vs. Tereza Bleda

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Vitor Belfort (November 19, 2022)

Main Event: Hasim Rahman Jr vs. Vitor Belfort

Josh Brueckner vs. Chase De Moor

King Kenny vs. DK Money

Fangs vs. 6ar6ie6

Minikov vs. Nick Joseph

Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

Ice Poseidon vs. Brandon Buckingham

2022 PFL Championships (November 25, 2022)

Women’s Lightweight Championship Final: Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Featherweight Championship Final: Brendan Loughnane vs. Bubba Jenkins

Lightweight Championship Final: Stevie Ray vs. O. Aubin-Mercier

Light Heavyweight Championship Final: Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson

Heavyweight Championship Final: Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel

Welterweight Championship Final: Dilano Taylor vs. Sadibou Sy

Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes

Dakota Ditcheva vs. K. Corogenes

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

M. Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Graesser

