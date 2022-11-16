Muhammad Mokaev Makes High-Profile Callout For Next Fight

Undefeated UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev has big plans for his next Octagon appearance.

Mokaev has taken the UFC flyweight division by storm with three straight wins to begin his promotional tenure. He last fought and submitted Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280 last month after wins over Charles Johnson and Cody Durden.

The victory over Gordon secured a spot in the rankings for Mokaev, landing at No. 14 at the time of this story’s publication. He sits just behind other rising contenders such as Jeff Molina and Manel Kape.

Mokaev is arguably one of the most talented flyweight prospects in UFC history and has big goals for his career. With that in mind, he wants a big-name opponent for his next fight and wants to make another pay-per-view card appearance.

Muhammad Mokaev Challenges Kai Kara-France For UFC Perth

In a recent tweet, Mokaev called his shot in the form of former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France.

“How about this in Australia, February 12th? [Kai Kara-France],” Mokaev said.

Kara-France lost to Brandon Moreno for the UFC interim flyweight title at UFC 277 earlier this year. Before that, he won three-straight fights, including a brutal knockout of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Kara-France is currently the No. 3 UFC flyweight, which would be a huge difference in the rankings between himself and Mokaev. He hasn’t officially targeted a timeframe for a return but is aiming to get back in the title picture.

UFC 284 in Perth, AU is expected to be one of the biggest cards of 2023, featuring a lightweight title super fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. A flyweight scrap between Mokaev and Kara-France would add depth to the card for a high-stakes matchup for both contenders.

What do you think of Muhammad Mokaev’s callout?