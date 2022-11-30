Nate Diaz Reacts To Conor McGregor/Artem Lobov Fallout

Nate Diaz is watching the drama unfold between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov.

Two of MMA’s closest friends have now become enemies. Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov were one-time close buddies and training partners. McGregor even got Lobov into The Ultimate Fighter cast and chose him with his first pick as a coach. Now, the pair are in a legal battle, but McGregor is looking to make it a physical battle.

Lobov is suing McGregor for 30 million dollars after he claimed he was the brains behind McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey company. McGregor decided that going through the court was not the way he wanted to settle things and instead invited Lobov to his gym for a little fisticuffs.

“This is callout to Artem ‘the fanny, furly-pad’ Lobov. I’m challenging you to a fight tonight, 10:30 p.m. at SBG Concord, and we’ll fight for the whole lot,” McGregor said in a now-deleted Tweet. “We’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through and having lawyers message me about defamation and all this, suing and all. You’re a little blouse-mate. We’ll see you at SBG Concord tonight at 10:30 p.m. and we’ll fight you for the whole lot, yeah? Answer this fucking callout, yeah, you little blouse.”

Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz Wants To See If The Fight Actually Went Down

This growing feud has caught the attention of many on social media. Nate Diaz seemed particularly interested in this proposed brawl. He took to Twitter himself to inquire about the status of Lobov.

So is Artem gonna show up to the big fight or what ? — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 30, 2022

“So is Artem gonna show up to the big fight or what?” he wrote.

Diaz is looking to see a fight between McGregor and Lobov while the world is waiting to see who he will fight next. Diaz is recently cleared from his UFC contract and is now a free agent. He has already had some interest from big-name boxers including Jake Paul and Adrien Broner.

