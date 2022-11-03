Nate Diaz Takes A Shot At Michael Bisping In Latest Tweet

Nate Diaz is going after Michael Bisping after a boxing prediction rubbed him the wrong way.

Many combat sports fans tuned in on Saturday night to watch Anderson Silva take on Jake Paul in a boxing match. Many of those same fans were shocked when Paul proceeded to knock down Silva and win the bout. Silva is a former UFC champion and although he is 48 years old, many thought he would finally be the one to defeat Paul and end his run of facing aging MMA fighters.

Instead, Paul will continue on his rampage through the MMA community and is targeting Nate Diaz next. Diaz recently fought out his UFC contract and opened himself up to a match with Paul. They both have expressed interest and it seems like this will be the next bout for them. Not everyone is convinced that the Stockton native will fare any better than Silva did, especially Michael Bisping who spoke about Diaz’s chances on his YouTube Channel.

“Listen, with boxing gloves on, I don’t think it will be a good idea for Nate Diaz. Nate Diaz was a tremendous mixed martial artist. He beat some phenomenal people, had a tremendous career” he said h/t Express UK. “If he was to fight Jake Paul and at that weight, 200 pounds or 196 pounds, whatever weight they want to come in at, I don’t think it would go very well for Nate Diaz. However, I will say this, I think they would both make a lot of money.

Nate Diaz Did Not Take The Criticism From Michael Bisping Well

Diaz did not take too kindly to the criticism from the former UFC champ turned commentator. He fired some shots back at Bisping by way of Twitter.

“The only fight I ever saw by this goofy f–cker. Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me MB,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet accompanied by a shot of Bisping getting knocked out by Dan Henderson.

Diaz firmly believes he is the one to finally take down Paul. Other former MMA champions could not do this including Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. Many in the MMA community will be rooting for Diaz whether they think he can win or not.

Do you think Nate Diaz has what it takes to defeat Jake Paul in the boxing ring?