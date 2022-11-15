Nate Diaz Names His Biggest “Highlight” From UFC 281

Nate Diaz was more impressed with the crowd at UFC 281 than the fights.

Nate Diaz is done with his UFC fighting career for now at least but that doesn’t mean he will stay away. Diaz was in attendance at the exciting UFC 281 event this past weekend in New York City and although the card delivered in every sense, Diaz’s favorite moment from the event had nothing to do with the fighters.

UFC 281 was headlined by a massive middleweight title bout. Israel Adesanya was upset in the last round of the fight by Alex Pereira. The fifth-round KO by Pereira won him his first UFC title and a performance bonus from Dana White.

In addition to that exciting fight were 10 other finishes on the card, including Zhang Weili’s submission over Carla Esparza to regain her strawweight title.

Photo via Instagram @ufc

Nate Diaz Claims His Highlight Of The Night Took Place In the Seats And Not In The Cage

Every November for the past six years the UFC has been bringing the most entertaining fights to one card in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. It is always one of the most stacked events of the year and brings out all the celebrities.

In attendance on Saturday were tons of UFC stars and movie stars all hanging out together. Diaz was one of them and he took to his Instagram to show some love to one movie star in particular.

“Highlight of UFC 281 was meeting the @officialslystallone,” Diaz wrote on Instagram. “Italian stallion Rocky Balboa.”

Diaz was pretty quiet on social media during the fights, however, he was involved in a brawl outside the arena with Bellator fighter Dillion Danis. Diaz is free of his UFC contract and could be making a switch to boxing soon. Maybe training with Rocky himself would be a good idea.

