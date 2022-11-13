Watch: Nate Diaz Slaps Dillon Danis’ Friend Outside MSG After UFC 281

Nate Diaz‘s iconic Stockton Slap has claimed yet another victim.

Following the conclusion of an absolutely stellar UFC 281 card tonight, Diaz was caught on film as he got into a heated altercation with close confidant of Conor McGregor and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis, along with members of his entourage.

Paradigm Sports founder Audie Attar attempted to separate Diaz from Danis, but the former UFC star managed to fire off a slap that landed smack bang on the face of one of Danis’ crew. You can check out Diaz’s Stockton Slap below.

Diaz, 37, was later shown gesturing at a clearly frazzled Danis and throwing a drink in his direction.

Danis, who has only fought in Bellator twice and not since 2019, has since taken to Twitter to claim that Nate was in fact the one who was slapped.

“Ask Nate Diaz how that smack tastes,” tweeted Danis.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Diaz has dispensed a slap in public in recent months. Just weeks ago, Nate caused chaos after slapping a member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at the social media icon’s fight with Anderson Silva. And back in July, Diaz afforded similar treatment to a Full Send reporter backstage at UFC 276.

Diaz walked away from the UFC in September after earning a submission win over Tony Ferguson, which was the last fight on his contract. It’s still unclear what Nate’s next career move will look like, with many speculating that a boxing match with Paul is on the cards.

