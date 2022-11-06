MMA Twitter Reacts To Neil Magny’s Historic Win At UFC Vegas 64

Neil Magny became the winningest welterweight in UFC history by submitting Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 tonight.

After facing some adversity in the second round, Magny responded by taking Rodriguez down in the third. The 35-year-old veteran then dominated from on top, before sinking in a D’arce choke that forced Rodriguez to tap.

The win was Magny’s twentieth in the UFC welterweight division, which sees him surpass Georges St. Pierre for the record. The “Haitian Sensation” has now won three of is last four fights, having previously lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov via submission in June.

Catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

NEIL MAGNY NOW HAS THE MOST WINS IN UFC WELTERWEIGHT HISTORY 👏 #UFCVEGAS64 pic.twitter.com/bgm7Qiy98t — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 6, 2022

🫵 YOU just watched this man set the record for most wins in welterweight HISTORY 🫵 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/ewQX1DxuuW — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Neil Magny’s Historic Win

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Neil Magny’s submission win over Daniel Rodriguez.

Congrats to @NeilMagny on his 20th UFC win. I’ve known this guy for damn near every one of these fights. Never turns down a fight. True inspiration 👊 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) November 6, 2022

I don’t think drod is getting up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny has surpassed Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre to become the welterweight with the most significant strikes landed in UFC history. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 6, 2022

Holy shit. Neil fucking Magny. Broke him — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny is like herpes. You can’t get rid of him. #UFCVegas64 — MMA Roasted (@MMARoasted) November 6, 2022

Mother of god, that was the laziest clinch defense from Rodriguez. Magny with the most telegraphed clinch entry, followed by the sloppiest and slowest transition to the back… while Rodriguez just sat there and watched it all happen.



I picked Magny for this reason but still, wow — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny just earned the most wins in UFC welterweight history. Legend. #UFCVegas64 — Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) November 6, 2022

So we do Magny vs Li next right? — Knuckles 👊 (@knuckles_stan) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny now has more takedowns than Kamaru Usman👀 #UFCVegas64 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) November 6, 2022

Magny please don't fight Burns #UFCVegas64 — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny has grown on me over the years. — Mike's MMA Picks (@MikesMMAPicks) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny submits Daniel Rodriguez and passes Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC welterweight history. #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/LND65W348R — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny becomes the first fighter to stop Daniel Rodriguez#UFCVegas64 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 6, 2022

Magny gets the submission victory. He now has the most wins in UFC welterweight history (20). #UFCVegas64 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 6, 2022

Who do you think Neil Magny should fight next?