MMA Twitter Reacts To Neil Magny’s Historic Win At UFC Vegas 64

Neil Magny became the winningest welterweight in UFC history by submitting Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 tonight.
After facing some adversity in the second round, Magny responded by taking Rodriguez down in the third. The 35-year-old veteran then dominated from on top, before sinking in a D’arce choke that forced Rodriguez to tap.
The win was Magny’s twentieth in the UFC welterweight division, which sees him surpass Georges St. Pierre for the record. The “Haitian Sensation” has now won three of is last four fights, having previously lost to Shavkat Rakhmonov via submission in June.
Catch the highlights of the co-main event below.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Neil Magny’s Historic Win
Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about Neil Magny’s submission win over Daniel Rodriguez.
