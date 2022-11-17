Neil Magny Is Ready To Collect On Gilbert Burns’ Promise

Neil Magny is ready to get back in the cage and has an opponent in mind.

The UFC welterweight division has a new champion at the helm. Leon Edwards is the champ after defeating Kamaru Usman and in turn, seemingly has earned a rematch with him as well.

That bout is expected to take place in England next year, although details are still up in the air. With the champ and number one contender locked up, the rest of the division will be looking to move themselves up the rankings, at least that is the plan for Neil Magny.

Magny is currently ranked 13th in the division but is targeting an opponent that could move him much closer to the top with a win, Gilbert Burns.

Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio At UFC Chile

Neil Magny Wants Gilbert Burns To Follow Through On His Promise

Burns has been looking for a fight with Jorge Masvidal in January. He spoke recently about having a request from the UFC to fight on the upcoming Brazil card being held in Rio on Jan. 21 and mentioned that Masvidal was the desired opponent. Upon hearing this Magny threw his name in the hat to face Burns if Masvidal could not make it. Burns agreed to this as well.

Now it seems as though the fight with Masvidal will not materialize and Magny now wants a contract to face Burns.

“I’m guessing the opponent that the @ufc had for you isn’t going to make to Brazil, let me know when I need to book my flight @gilbert_burns,” Magny wrote on Instgram.

It seems that both men are interested at this point as so logically the fight could be made, however that is not always the case with UFC bookings.

Burns is ranked number five at this time, and Magny is coming off a win over Daniel Rodriguez earlier this month. Magny also holds the record for most wins in the welterweight division, all-time. It would be a great matchup that most fans would love to see.

Would you like to see a fight between Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny?