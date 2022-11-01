New Fundraiser Launched In Memory Of Elias Theodorou

One of Elias Theodorou’s former teammates has launched a new fundraiser for ‘Movember’ to raise money for the late MMA fighter’s foundation.

Theodorou passed away in September after a long battle with liver cancer. His diagnosis was only known to those in his inner circle and his death shocked the MMA community.

Theodorou, a former The Ultimate Fighter: Nations winner, had his family set up The Theodorou Foundation and Higher Access organizations before his death. The organizations raise money for those struggling with healthcare and raised over $35,000 earlier this year after his passing.

‘Movember’ is a month-long campaign to promote men’s health causes and raise awareness on various health-related issues. This includes prostate cancer, which the American Cancer Society says will impact about 268,490 men in the United States this year alone.

Bellator’s Aaron Jeffery Raising Money For Elias Theodorou’s Foundation

In a recent tweet, Theodorou’s former teammate, Bellator middleweight Aaron Jeffery, announced a new fundraiser in memory of the late MMA fighter.

Today the Elias Theodorou tribute shirt goes on the site. The first day of Movember👨🏻a month of bringing awareness to men’s health and specifically cancer. Proceeds from shirt sales will go to The Theodorou Foundation, the non-profit set up in his name. pic.twitter.com/1qpeMbNyVj — Aaron Jeffery (@aajmma) November 1, 2022

“Today the Elias Theodorou tribute shirt goes on the site,” Jeffery tweeted Tuesday. “The first day of Movember a month of bringing awareness to men’s health and specifically cancer. Proceeds from shirt sales will go to The Theodorou Foundation, the non-profit set up in his name.”

Theodorou accumulated a 19-3 professional MMA record during his career in the cage. He won three-straight fights to end his career, including most recently against Bryan Baker at Colorado Combat Club 10 last December.

Theodorou also made history as the first-ever ‘ring boy’ in Invicta FC. He also was a proud cannabis activist and became the first professional athlete in North America to receive an exemption for in-sport cannabis use in 2020.

Those interested in purchasing a shirt in support of The Theodorou Foundation can follow the link here.