New Jersey Gaming Enforcement Bans James Krause Bets

New Jersey’s state gambling authority has apparently banned sportsbooks from taking action on any fights that involve former UFC fighter and current Glory MMA coach James Krause.

Krause was set to corner Miles Johns at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 65 but was told the night before the fight that he wouldn’t be allowed to attend the event. While he hasn’t been formally suspended from coaching at UFC cards, the 36-year-old is currently part of an investigation by the promotion’s betting integrity partner Don Best Sports.

Even though that investigation is still ongoing, ESPN’s David Payne Purdum reported that the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement isn’t willing to risk allowing bets involving Krause until the probe has concluded.

New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement notified the state’s sportsbooks today that they are prohibited from taking bets on fights that James Krause is involved in “as a coach, trainer, promoter or fighter.” — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) November 20, 2022

Recent UFC Bout Involving Krause Being Investigated

Combat sports have always been a popular attraction for gamblers, but the UFC made the decision in October to ban its fighters and team members from placing bets on any of the promotion’s fights or events.

The current investigation by Don Best Sports is centered around a fight between Darrick Minner and Shaylin Nuerdanbieke that occurred at a UFC Fight Night on November 5.

Although Minner was already set as the underdog for the matchup, a large number of bets came in shortly before the fight that included props on Nuerdanbieke winning by finish and/or winning in the first round.

It quickly became apparent in his fight with Nierdanbieke that Minner entered the cage with an injury. (Zuffa LLC)

Minner, who is coached by Krause, ended up losing that fight via TKO just over a minute into the first round. When news came out that Minner already had a knee injury heading into the fight, it immediately raised some red flags around possible foul play ahead of the event that led to the late action on Nuerdanbieke.

There’s no guarantee that Krause was involved in a potential tip-off regarding Minner’s injury, but it was only a few months ago that the 36-year-old told Ariel Helwani he makes more money from gambling on fights than he does from coaching.

