New York MMA Gym Raising Money For Young Leukemia Patient

One MMA gym in Queens, New York is going the extra mile to help a young boy diagnosed with leukemia this year.

Butch’s Boxing and MMA, located in the Bayside area of Queens, is hosting a fundraiser to aid three-year-old Aiden Kruger. He was diagnosed with leukemia back in January and will become the latest cancer patient who will receive financial assistance from the gym.

Butch’s will host boxing and other events inside, as well as local fire crews and police patrols outside of the gym. The gym held fundraisers for children in 2018 and 2019.

Nicole Kruger

“As a mom, when you hear about families that are going through something like this, it’s horrifying,” gym co-owner Amanda Rinaldi told Patch. “These families can’t just shut it off, it’s a constant for them.”

Leukemia, a form of cancer, affects people of all ages. It is most common between the ages of 60 and 70 and has around 60,650 new cases in the United States per year, according to The American Cancer Society.

Cancer continues to impact those around the world and has hit the MMA community numerous times in 2022. Former The Ultimate Fighter winner Elias Theodorou lost his life to cancer earlier this year.

The fundraiser at Butch’s for Kruger will take place this Saturday.

