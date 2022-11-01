Maximov, Cirkunov Among Massive List Of UFC Roster Cuts

The UFC is parting ways with 11 fighters, including middleweight Nick Maximov and veteran Misha Cirkunov, as a part of its most recent roster shakeup.

News of the cuts was first reported by Twitter user UFC Roster Watch and later confirmed with UFC officials by MMA Fighting.

Maximov, a member of the Nick Diaz Academy, had lost back-to-back UFC fights to Jacob Malkoun and Andre Petroski. The recent struggles came after a split decision win in a co-main event slot over Punahele Soriano back in February.

Maximov’s release comes after his teammate, Nate Diaz, fought his last UFC fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. It’s uncertain if Maximov requested his release or if the move was solely the promotion’s choice.

As for Cirkunov, his UFC tenure comes to an end after four straight defeats, including last month against Alonzo Menifield. He won his first four fights after making his promotion debut in Aug. 2015.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Other than Maximov and Cirkunov, nine other fighters were also included in the latest UFC roster cuts:

Askar Askarov (14-1-1)

Louis Cosce (7-2)

Krzysztof Jotko (24-6)

Magomed Mustafaev (14-4)

Charlie Ontiveros (11-9)

Jesse Ronson (21-12)

Cameron VanCamp (15-7-1)

Darian Weeks (5-3)

Jason Witt (19-9)

Flyweight Askar Askarov requested his release due to a flurry of health issues in recent months. He could potentially re-sign with the UFC after he returns to full health and recovers from his recent injuries.

Welterweight fighter Jason Witt announced his retirement earlier this week following losses in three of his last four fights.

Maximov and Cirkunov are arguably two of the biggest MMA free agents on the market as 2022 comes to a close.

