Official Rankings Report: UFC 281 Causes Major Shakeups

By Clyde Aidoo
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 281, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After Alex Pereira defeated last week’s #2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, the Top 15 has a brand-new look. You can view the new P4P rankings below along with their movement from the previous week.

  1. Alexander Volkanovski (no change)
  2. Islam Makhachev (+1)
  3. Leon Edwards (+2)
  4. Kamaru Usman (-1)
  5. Francis Ngannou (+1)
  6. Israel Adesanya (-4)
  7. Charles Oliveira (no change)
  8. Alex Pereira (previously unranked)
  9. Aljamain Sterling (-1)
  10. Jiří Procházka (-1)
  11. Dustin Poirier (no change)
  12. Deiveson Figueiredo (-2)
  13. Jon Jones (-1)
  14. Max Holloway (-1)
  15. Brandon Moreno (-1)

This means the UFC 284 bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will feature the #1 and #2 pound-for-pound ranked fighters if those spots remain as is.

Zhang Weili

Women’s Pound for Pound: Zhang Weili shoots up three spots up to #3 after reclaiming the UFC strawweight championship at UFC 281 over Carla Esparza. This causes Julianna Peña to fall one spot to #4 and Esparza to drop two spots down to #6. Down at the bottom of the rankings, Ketlen Vieira moves up two positions to #11, and moving down are Taila Santos (#12), Katlyn Chookagian (#13), and Manon Fiorot (#14).

Women’s Strawweight: With Zhang Weili crowned the new champion, Carla Esparza is now the #1 contender, and Rose Namajunas drops one spot to #2.

Women’s Flyweight: After her dominant victory over Molly McCann at UFC 281, Erin Blanchfield cracks the top 10 at #10, and Maryna Monoz enters the rankings at #15. Additionally, Casey O’Neill (#11) and Maycee Barber (#12) each drop one position.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Chris Gutiérrez enters the rankings at #13 after knocking out Frankie Edgar in his retirement fight at UFC 281. Moving up one spot this week are Umar Nurmagomedov (#12) and Yadong Song (#9), while Pedro Munoz (#10) dropped one spot.

Featherweight: No Changes. This will soon change, though, after an interim featherweight title bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett was announced this weekend for February’s UFC 284 card.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Lightweight: Renato Moicano enters the rankings at #13 after his dominant win over Brad Riddell at UFC 281. Dan Hooker also moves up one spot to #11 after defeating Claudio Puelles. Dropping this week are Damir Ismagulov (#12), Conor McGregor (#14), and Tony Ferguson (#15), who each fell one spot.

Welterweight: No Changes  

Middleweight: Now that Alex Pereira is the new champion, Israel Adesanya is the #1 contender after he dropped the middleweight title at UFC 281. This has caused Robert Whittaker (#2), Jared Cannonier (#3), and Marvin Vettori (#4) to each drop one position.

Light Heavyweight: Following his third straight KO/TKO loss, Dominick Reyes plummets five positions down to #5, while Ryan Spann, who knocked him out at UFC 281, moves up two spots to #10. Also moving up this week are Nikita Krylov (#7), Paul Craig (#8), and Volkan Oezdemir (#9).

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 281?

