Official Rankings Report: UFC 281 Causes Major Shakeups

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 281, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After Alex Pereira defeated last week’s #2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, the Top 15 has a brand-new look. You can view the new P4P rankings below along with their movement from the previous week.

Alexander Volkanovski (no change) Islam Makhachev (+1) Leon Edwards (+2) Kamaru Usman (-1) Francis Ngannou (+1) Israel Adesanya (-4) Charles Oliveira (no change) Alex Pereira (previously unranked) Aljamain Sterling (-1) Jiří Procházka (-1) Dustin Poirier (no change) Deiveson Figueiredo (-2) Jon Jones (-1) Max Holloway (-1) Brandon Moreno (-1)

This means the UFC 284 bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will feature the #1 and #2 pound-for-pound ranked fighters if those spots remain as is.

Zhang Weili

Women’s Pound for Pound: Zhang Weili shoots up three spots up to #3 after reclaiming the UFC strawweight championship at UFC 281 over Carla Esparza. This causes Julianna Peña to fall one spot to #4 and Esparza to drop two spots down to #6. Down at the bottom of the rankings, Ketlen Vieira moves up two positions to #11, and moving down are Taila Santos (#12), Katlyn Chookagian (#13), and Manon Fiorot (#14).

Women’s Strawweight: With Zhang Weili crowned the new champion, Carla Esparza is now the #1 contender, and Rose Namajunas drops one spot to #2.

Women’s Flyweight: After her dominant victory over Molly McCann at UFC 281, Erin Blanchfield cracks the top 10 at #10, and Maryna Monoz enters the rankings at #15. Additionally, Casey O’Neill (#11) and Maycee Barber (#12) each drop one position.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Chris Gutiérrez enters the rankings at #13 after knocking out Frankie Edgar in his retirement fight at UFC 281. Moving up one spot this week are Umar Nurmagomedov (#12) and Yadong Song (#9), while Pedro Munoz (#10) dropped one spot.

Featherweight: No Changes. This will soon change, though, after an interim featherweight title bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett was announced this weekend for February’s UFC 284 card.

Renato Moicano, Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Lightweight: Renato Moicano enters the rankings at #13 after his dominant win over Brad Riddell at UFC 281. Dan Hooker also moves up one spot to #11 after defeating Claudio Puelles. Dropping this week are Damir Ismagulov (#12), Conor McGregor (#14), and Tony Ferguson (#15), who each fell one spot.

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: Now that Alex Pereira is the new champion, Israel Adesanya is the #1 contender after he dropped the middleweight title at UFC 281. This has caused Robert Whittaker (#2), Jared Cannonier (#3), and Marvin Vettori (#4) to each drop one position.

Light Heavyweight: Following his third straight KO/TKO loss, Dominick Reyes plummets five positions down to #5, while Ryan Spann, who knocked him out at UFC 281, moves up two spots to #10. Also moving up this week are Nikita Krylov (#7), Paul Craig (#8), and Volkan Oezdemir (#9).

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 281?