Official Rankings Report: UFC 281 Causes Major Shakeups

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 281, and we’ve got the full report for you below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: After Alex Pereira defeated last week’s #2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, the Top 15 has a brand-new look. You can view the new P4P rankings below along with their movement from the previous week.
- Alexander Volkanovski (no change)
- Islam Makhachev (+1)
- Leon Edwards (+2)
- Kamaru Usman (-1)
- Francis Ngannou (+1)
- Israel Adesanya (-4)
- Charles Oliveira (no change)
- Alex Pereira (previously unranked)
- Aljamain Sterling (-1)
- Jiří Procházka (-1)
- Dustin Poirier (no change)
- Deiveson Figueiredo (-2)
- Jon Jones (-1)
- Max Holloway (-1)
- Brandon Moreno (-1)
This means the UFC 284 bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will feature the #1 and #2 pound-for-pound ranked fighters if those spots remain as is.
Women’s Pound for Pound: Zhang Weili shoots up three spots up to #3 after reclaiming the UFC strawweight championship at UFC 281 over Carla Esparza. This causes Julianna Peña to fall one spot to #4 and Esparza to drop two spots down to #6. Down at the bottom of the rankings, Ketlen Vieira moves up two positions to #11, and moving down are Taila Santos (#12), Katlyn Chookagian (#13), and Manon Fiorot (#14).
Women’s Strawweight: With Zhang Weili crowned the new champion, Carla Esparza is now the #1 contender, and Rose Namajunas drops one spot to #2.
Women’s Flyweight: After her dominant victory over Molly McCann at UFC 281, Erin Blanchfield cracks the top 10 at #10, and Maryna Monoz enters the rankings at #15. Additionally, Casey O’Neill (#11) and Maycee Barber (#12) each drop one position.
Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: No Changes
Bantamweight: Chris Gutiérrez enters the rankings at #13 after knocking out Frankie Edgar in his retirement fight at UFC 281. Moving up one spot this week are Umar Nurmagomedov (#12) and Yadong Song (#9), while Pedro Munoz (#10) dropped one spot.
Featherweight: No Changes. This will soon change, though, after an interim featherweight title bout between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett was announced this weekend for February’s UFC 284 card.
Lightweight: Renato Moicano enters the rankings at #13 after his dominant win over Brad Riddell at UFC 281. Dan Hooker also moves up one spot to #11 after defeating Claudio Puelles. Dropping this week are Damir Ismagulov (#12), Conor McGregor (#14), and Tony Ferguson (#15), who each fell one spot.
Welterweight: No Changes
Middleweight: Now that Alex Pereira is the new champion, Israel Adesanya is the #1 contender after he dropped the middleweight title at UFC 281. This has caused Robert Whittaker (#2), Jared Cannonier (#3), and Marvin Vettori (#4) to each drop one position.
Light Heavyweight: Following his third straight KO/TKO loss, Dominick Reyes plummets five positions down to #5, while Ryan Spann, who knocked him out at UFC 281, moves up two spots to #10. Also moving up this week are Nikita Krylov (#7), Paul Craig (#8), and Volkan Oezdemir (#9).
Heavyweight: No Changes
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 281?