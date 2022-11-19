ONE 163 Results & Highlights: Aung La N Sang Pays Respect To Anthony Johnson

It was back-to-back action in Singapore, as ONE 163 took place on Saturday morning in the United States.

Just a few short hours after the exciting ONE on Prime Video 4 event, which saw Christian Lee realize his potential and become a champ-champ, the Singapore-based promotion was back with ONE 163.

This event, as per the promotional model, was one that combined MMA fights alongside kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling, with the main event being a bantamweight title fight between champ Hiroki Akimoto and Petchtanong Petchfergus.

You can check out the main card highlights from today’s action below, followed by the prelim results!

Kwon Won II def. Mark Abelardo

The ONE Championship 163 main card kicked off at bantamweight, as “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won II faced off against Mark Abelardo. With respect shown between both fighters, it was Kwon who would earn the TKO at 3:45 of the third round.

Respect between warriors 🙏💯#ONE163

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭🇬🇧🇸🇦🇧🇷🇲🇲 Live on ONE YouTube

🌍 Live on https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd pic.twitter.com/0Yk3aLyTix — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Woo Sung Hoon def. Yuya Wakamatsu

Next up was Yuya Wakamatsu, who was favored to beat his opponent, Woo Sung Hoon in their showdown at a 63kg catchweight. However, it was “Dynamic” who would score the upset with a first round TKO, earning a post-fight bonus in the process.

Woo Sung Hoon 🇰🇷 wins a $50,000 USD bonus for his upset KO of Yuya Wakamatsu! 💰#ONE163

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭🇬🇧🇸🇦🇧🇷🇲🇲 Live on ONE YouTube

🌍 Live on https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd pic.twitter.com/OGcVG56K84 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Aung La N Sang def. Yushin Okami

The next bout at ONE 163 was one that saw beloved veteran Yushin Okami taken out in the first round by Aung La N Sang. Following the fight, Aung La would pay his respects to the late Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who recently passed after a long health battle.

Aung La N Sang 🇲🇲 dedicates his win to the late Anthony "Rumble" Johnson 🙏❤️#ONE163

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭🇬🇧🇸🇦🇧🇷🇲🇲 Live on ONE YouTube

🌍 Live on https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd pic.twitter.com/ESpTseIJJS — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Saygid Izagakhmaev def. Shinya Aoki

The final MMA fight at ONE 163 saw another veteran and fan favorite in Shinya Aoki, taking on the well-regarded prospect Saygid Izagakhmaev. As is often the case in these kinds of bouts, the younger Saygid got the job done, earning a TKO finish in the first round.

Saygid Izagakhmaev 🇷🇺 shows respect for the legendary Shinya Aoki after his TKO win! 🙏#ONE163

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭🇬🇧🇸🇦🇧🇷🇲🇲 Live on ONE YouTube

🌍 Live on https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/1jzPcNNiIQ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Roman Kryklia def. Iraj Azizpour

The ONE 163 co-main event was the final for the promotion’s Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, as Roman Kryklia took on Iraj Azizpour. After a rough start that saw Kryklia get rocked, the light heavyweight champ would finish Azizpour with a comeback win in the second round.

Light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia 🇺🇦 wins the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix and a US$50k bonus!#ONE163

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭🇬🇧🇸🇦🇧🇷🇲🇲 Live on ONE YouTube

🌍 Live on https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd pic.twitter.com/fwFKv1RX3o — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Petchtanong Petchfergus def. Hiroki Akimoto

In the main event of ONE 163, Hiroki Akimoto looked to make the first defense of his ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing title against Petchtanong Petchfergus. After a competitive and back and forth fight however, it was Petchfergus who would utilize knees to earn a split-decision win.

Death by a thousand knees.



Petchtanong leaves Hiroki Akimoto no chance as he pierces him up with stinging left knees & kicks, turning his rib cage into minced meat.



Your NEW Kickboxing Bantamweight Champion!#ONE163 pic.twitter.com/iJHbGBkniU — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 19, 2022

What five rounds of fighting Petchtanong does to you 🤕#ONE163

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭🇬🇧🇸🇦🇧🇷🇲🇲 Live on ONE YouTube

🌍 Live on https://t.co/eBUfsODAFL pic.twitter.com/bZYq7TEnkI — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

ONE 163 Prelim Results

Ahmed Krnjic def. Bruno Chaves via unanimous decision (kickboxing)

Ahmed Mujtaba submits Abraao Amorim (triangle choke) at 4:32 of round one (MMA)

Asahi Shinagawa defeats Rui Botelho via split decision (Muay Thai)

Bianca Basilio submits Milena Sakumoto (rear-naked choke) at 0:42 of round one (submission grappling)

Kirill Gorobets defeats Bruno Pucci via unanimous decision (MMA)

ONE Championship delivered back-to-back action with the combination of ONE 163 and ONE on Prime Video 4. All in all, it was a pretty solid weekend of action for the Singapore-based promotion.

Which of the two events did you think was better?