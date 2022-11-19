ONE 163 Results & Highlights: Aung La N Sang Pays Respect To Anthony Johnson

It was back-to-back action in Singapore, as ONE 163 took place on Saturday morning in the United States.
Just a few short hours after the exciting ONE on Prime Video 4 event, which saw Christian Lee realize his potential and become a champ-champ, the Singapore-based promotion was back with ONE 163.
This event, as per the promotional model, was one that combined MMA fights alongside kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling, with the main event being a bantamweight title fight between champ Hiroki Akimoto and Petchtanong Petchfergus.
You can check out the main card highlights from today’s action below, followed by the prelim results!
Kwon Won II def. Mark Abelardo
The ONE Championship 163 main card kicked off at bantamweight, as “Pretty Boy” Kwon Won II faced off against Mark Abelardo. With respect shown between both fighters, it was Kwon who would earn the TKO at 3:45 of the third round.
Woo Sung Hoon def. Yuya Wakamatsu
Next up was Yuya Wakamatsu, who was favored to beat his opponent, Woo Sung Hoon in their showdown at a 63kg catchweight. However, it was “Dynamic” who would score the upset with a first round TKO, earning a post-fight bonus in the process.
Aung La N Sang def. Yushin Okami
The next bout at ONE 163 was one that saw beloved veteran Yushin Okami taken out in the first round by Aung La N Sang. Following the fight, Aung La would pay his respects to the late Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who recently passed after a long health battle.
Saygid Izagakhmaev def. Shinya Aoki
The final MMA fight at ONE 163 saw another veteran and fan favorite in Shinya Aoki, taking on the well-regarded prospect Saygid Izagakhmaev. As is often the case in these kinds of bouts, the younger Saygid got the job done, earning a TKO finish in the first round.
Roman Kryklia def. Iraj Azizpour
The ONE 163 co-main event was the final for the promotion’s Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, as Roman Kryklia took on Iraj Azizpour. After a rough start that saw Kryklia get rocked, the light heavyweight champ would finish Azizpour with a comeback win in the second round.
Petchtanong Petchfergus def. Hiroki Akimoto
In the main event of ONE 163, Hiroki Akimoto looked to make the first defense of his ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxing title against Petchtanong Petchfergus. After a competitive and back and forth fight however, it was Petchfergus who would utilize knees to earn a split-decision win.
ONE 163 Prelim Results
- Ahmed Krnjic def. Bruno Chaves via unanimous decision (kickboxing)
- Ahmed Mujtaba submits Abraao Amorim (triangle choke) at 4:32 of round one (MMA)
- Asahi Shinagawa defeats Rui Botelho via split decision (Muay Thai)
- Bianca Basilio submits Milena Sakumoto (rear-naked choke) at 0:42 of round one (submission grappling)
- Kirill Gorobets defeats Bruno Pucci via unanimous decision (MMA)
ONE Championship delivered back-to-back action with the combination of ONE 163 and ONE on Prime Video 4. All in all, it was a pretty solid weekend of action for the Singapore-based promotion.
Which of the two events did you think was better?