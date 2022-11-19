ONE on Prime Video 4 Results: Christian Lee Dethrones Kiamrian Abbasov, Becomes Champ-Champ

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 4 saw lightweight champ Christian Lee take on Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov in a bid to become a double champ.

The fourth iteration of ONE Championship’s events being aired on Prime Video also saw them take a trip to the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where several pounds of gold were on the line. However, it was the main event that contained the highest stakes, as lightweight champ Lee would move up to welterweight and face former champ Abbasov, in a bid to capture the title that he vacated.

You can check out the main card highlights from the action below followed by the quick results!

Kim Jae Woong def. Kevin Belingon

It would take less than a round for “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong to dispatch of former champ Kevin Belington to kick off the One on Prime Video 4 main card at bantamweight. The bout would end via TKO at 2:33 of round one after Woong would land the better of the shots that each man threw at each other in close range.

Kim Jae Woong 🇰🇷 TKOs former ONE World Champion Kevin Belingon in Round 1 of his bantamweight debut! 👊#ONEonPrimeVideo4

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Cosmo Alexandre def. Juan Cervantes

The man who broke Sage Northcutt’s face, Cosmo Alexandre returned to combat for the first time since that bout 3 years ago, taking on Juan Cervantes in a Muay Thai bout at welterweight. Then, after scoring a savage inside elbow for the knockout, the 40 year old would announce his retirement from competition, ending his career with a brutal win, with his retirement speech being posted to social media.

Cosmo Alexandre 🇧🇷 KOs Juan Cervantes with a NASTY right hand and upward elbow! 💥💥#ONEonPrimeVideo4

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Cosmo Alexandre's going out on top 🙏💰#ONEonPrimeVideo4

— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Stephen Loman def. Bibiano Fernandes

Bibiano Fernandes was looking to rebound from the loss of his title at ONE on Prime Video 4, when he faced off against Stephen Loman. Unfortunately, he was unable to do so, as he was handed a unanimous decision loss after three rounds of hard action at a catchweight of 153.25lb.

Stephen Loman 🇵🇭 MANHANDLED Bibiano Fernandes to take the win by unanimous decision! Should he face the winner of Lineker vs. Andrade II? 👑 pic.twitter.com/mKbJhfTpxC — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Rodtang Kitmuangnon def. Joseph Lasiri

There was more Muay Thai action at ONE on Prime Video 4, as the legendary Rodtang faced Lasiri for promotion’s World Flyweight title. In the end, the one-time mixed rules opponent of Demetrious Johnson was able to get his hand raised, earning the unanimous decision victory.

Rodtang wants ALL the smoke 😤



— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

RUNNING ELBOW from Rodtang! 💪



— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Rodtang Jitmuangnon 🇹🇭 puts the exclamation point on a Muay Thai MASTERCLASS against Joseph Lasiri!



— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

Christian Lee def. Kiamrian Abbasov

In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4, lightweight champ Christian Lee stepped up to welterweight in an attempt to capture the vacant title against Kiamrian Abbasov. He would succeed too, earning the TKO victory in the fourth round of a fairly back and forth affair.

Kiamrian Abbasov drops the HAMMER on Christian Lee in Round 1! How is he still standing?! 🤯



— ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 19, 2022

ONE on Prime Video 4 Prelim Results

Jonathan Haggerty def. Vladimir Kuzmin via majority decision (Muay Thai)

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu def. Isi Fitikefu via split decision

Danielle Kelly def. Mariia Molchanova vs submission (rear-naked choke) (Submission Grappling)

Liam Nolan def. Eddie Abasolo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)

ONE on Prime Video 4 delivered some exciting action from start to finish, with a new champ-champ being crowned by the end of the card. With the Singapore-based promotion running back-to-back events, that action was sure to continue at ONE 163.

What was your favorite finish from this event?