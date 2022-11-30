ONE Threatens To Strip “Scared” Arjan Bhullar Due To Inactivity

ONE Heavyweight Champion Arjan Bhullar’s title reign might be on thin ice due to his prolonged absence from competition.

Bhullar signed a new multi-fight deal with ONE earlier this year despite his last fight coming against Brandon Vera in April 2021. He hasn’t fought since and nothing is formally in the works for his return.

After winning the heavyweight title over Vera at ONE Dangal, Bhullar had been at odds with the promotion over contract negotiations. Despite coming to terms on a new deal, the timeframe for his first title defense is uncertain.

This has led ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong to draw a hard line in the sand when it comes to Bhullar, as he recently admitted.

ONE’s Chatri Sityodtong Feels HW Champion Arjan Bhullar Is “Scared”

ONE

Sityodtong gave an update on Bhullar’s relationship with the promotion during a recent press conference.

“I’ll be respectful,” Sityodtong said of Bhullar. “I think he’s scared and he’s buying all the time that is possible. But the eventuality is either he fights or we will strip him. We’re at that point. I think my team is very frustrated because it’s one excuse after another for not wanting to fight.

“If he doesn’t fight soon he’ll be stripped and it will be our first time ever in the history of ONE stripping a champion.”

Bhullar signed with ONE in 2019 following a brief stint in the UFC that featured wins over Juan Adams and Marcelo Golm. He won his ONE debut over Mauro Cerilli before earning the title shot.

If Bhullar is stripped of the title, ONE will likely book a vacant title bout between two other contenders. We should learn more about Bhullar’s standing as champion in the coming weeks.

All quotes from South China Morning Post