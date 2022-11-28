Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul’s Fights Are Fixed; With One Exception

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett is the latest MMA personality to question the validity of Jake Paul‘s victories in the boxing ring.

Paul defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in his last boxing fight last month by a unanimous decision. It was just the second time in Paul’s career that he went the full distance in the boxing ring, with his last decision win coming against Tyron Woodley in Aug. 2021.

Despite his most recent win over Silva, some fans and pundits remain skeptical about Paul’s boxing run. Some have alleged that his fights are fixed and that his opponents are paid off to take a dive.

The allegations of fight-fixing began when Paul knocked out Ben Askren last year. The MMA community, including names such as Colby Covington and Eryk Anders, questioned the integrity of the win.

Pimblett, a callout target of Jake’s brother Logan, adds to that list of skeptics.

Paddy Pimblett Credits Jake Paul’s Boxing, But Questions Fight Integrity

During a recent episode of the Pub Talk podcast, Pimblett gave his thoughts on Paul’s boxing career.

“Jake Paul is actually not that bad now, even though I think his fights are fixed,” Pimblett said.

“I don’t think the Tyron Woodley knockout was fixed because when you get knocked out like that and you land face first, if you’re not unconscious you’re going [puts arms out]. You can’t help it that’s a human reaction.”

Paul knocked out Woodley last December after Woodley stepped up on short notice following Tommy Fury’s fight withdrawal. Now, Paul could potentially face Fury next, although negotiations remain uncertain.

Pimblett feels Paul deserves respect for his boxing success, although that hasn’t stopped him from questioning whether or not his victories are legitimate.

All quotes from talkSPORT