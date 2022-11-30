Paddy Pimblett Explains Why He Doesn’t Support England At The World Cup

Rising UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett is not supporting the English national team as it looks for success at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

The premier international soccer tournament is well underway in Qatar, where 32 nations are battling it out for the iconic gold trophy. Among the countries involved, which includes reigning champions France and an ever-improving United States squad, is England.

The 1966 world champions have entered the 2022 competition with a side tipped to do well en route to the latter stages of the tournament, and a host of English fans have made the trip to the Middle East hoping to see them go all the way.

However, one English native who won’t even be flying the flag at home, yet alone make the six-hour flight to Doha with the Saint George’s Cross on his chest, is Pimblett, a Liverpudlian who’s taken the MMA world by storm since debuting inside the Octagon last year.

While 2022 has seen him thrill his home MMA fans in England’s capital in both March and July, “The Baddy” has a very different outlook when it comes to the fanbase for English soccer.

Pimblett: “Why Should We Support England?”

This year’s iteration of the World Cup has come under heavy scrutiny, not only for the manner in which Qatar is said to have secured host-nation status, but also for the well-documented human rights abuses taking place in the country.

For that reason, Pimblett’s Next Generation MMA teammate Molly McCann, who is openly gay, said prior to the tournament that she wouldn’t watch it owing to Qatar’s treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Like “Meatball,” Pimblett also isn’t interested in the event. However, the former Cage Warriors champion’s boycott derives from the perceived disrespect and negative culture he believes is directed towards Liverpool fans by those of other English clubs.

During a recent episode of Pub Talk with former soccer players-turned-analysts Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour, Pimblett highlighted some of the chants and attitudes Liverpool fans are subjected to, including distasteful comments about the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, which left 97 Liverpool fans dead.

“I don’t really follow international football. I don’t care about it, to be honest with you,” Pimblett said. “Scousers just aren’t into international football. We don’t see why we should stand arm-and-arm with fans who sing, ‘Always the victims,’ week in and week out, and sing about 97 dead fans, you know what I mean? It’s disgusting. What’s the other one? ‘Feed the Scousers,’ and that.

“Why should we support England? I’ve seen a video of England fans singing, ‘We all hate Scousers!’ Why should we support England? When it comes to cricket, rugby; every other sport, I want England to win and do well,” Pimblett added.

Image Credit: Paddy Pimblett on Twitter

Fortunately for Pimblett, while he has no interest in the soccer team’s ongoing endeavors in Qatar and won’t be part of any celebrations should the trophy ‘come home’, judging by his remarks on other sports, he had the opportunity to enjoy a triumph earlier this month when the English cricket squad won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

What do you make of Paddy Pimblett’s reasoning for not supporting the England national team at the FIFA World Cup?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.