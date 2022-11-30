Paddy Pimblett: ‘Molly McCann Wasn’t 100% At UFC 281’

Rising UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has spoken out on the recent loss of his friend Molly McCann.

Over that past year, the biggest duo in the UFC was, by far, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann. The pair rose in popularity with back-to-back wins at both UFC London events this year. Fans loved their enthusiastic fight week antics and their spark inside the cage. For the first time in three events, McCann fought without her buddy and training partner at UFC 281.

At one time, McCann and Pimblett vowed to be a package deal. They were both on the rise up in their perspective rankings, but McCann has hit a halt.

Paddy Pimblett Reveals Molly McCann Was Not In Her Best Shape At UFC 281

McCann lost her bout in Madison Square Garden against Erin Blanchfield. McCann was finished in the first round by submission. Although he was not in attendance, Pimblett admitted that he was bothered by watching his friend have a hard time.

“Yeah, it was. A very hard watch. We train all the time together. I’ve watched the highs and lows throughout her career,” he said on the MOLA YouTube channel. “And the highs and lows through that fight camp. We didn’t even know if she’d end up doing that fight four or five weeks out because she had a few little niggles, a few little injuries. She still got through it, and she still went into the fight, even though she wasn’t 100%.”

After the win, McCann spoke about the disappointment in her loss but remained optimistic about her career and her future in the UFC flyweight division. As for Pimblett, he will be up next when he takes on Jared Gordon on Dec 10 at UFC 282.

